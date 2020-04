Outer Wilds vinner stort på BAFTA Game Awards

I går kveld gikk årets BAFTA Game Awards av stabelen. Årets event ble streamet på grunn av corona, og du kan se alt sammen her. Årets største vinner ble Outer Wilds, som fikk flere priser, og ikke minst prisen for beste spill. Disco Elysium ble den nest største vinneren, mens Observation vant beste britiske spill. Nedenfor finner du listen alle prisene og vinnerne:

ANIMATION

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE Development Team - Infinity Ward/Activision

CONTROL Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DEATH STRANDING Development Team - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Winner - LUIGI'S MANSION 3 Development Team - Next Level Games/Nintendo

SAYONARA WILD HEARTS Development Team - Simogo/Annapurna Interactive

SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Development Team - FromSoftware/Activision

ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT

CONCRETE GENIE Development Team - Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment EuropeCONTROL Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/505 GamesDEATH STRANDING Development Team - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment EuropeDISCO ELYSIUM Development Team - ZA/UM/ZA/UMKNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young - Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents

AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE Development Team - Infinity Ward/ActivisionCONTROL Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/505 GamesDEATH STRANDING Ludvig Forssell, Mike Niederquell, Jodie Kupsco - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment EuropeSTAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic ArtsUNTITLED GOOSE GAME Development Team - House House/Panic

BEST GAME

CONTROL Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/505 GamesDISCO ELYSIUM Development Team - ZA/UM/ZA/UMLUIGI'S MANSION 3 Development Team - Next Level Games/NintendoSEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Development Team - FromSoftware/ActivisionUNTITLED GOOSE GAME Development Team - House House/Panic

BRITISH GAME

DiRT RALLY 2.0 Development Team - Codemasters/CodemastersHEAVEN'S VAULT Joseph Humfrey, Jon Ingold, Laura Dilloway - inkle/inkleKNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young - Foam Sword/Double Fine PresentsPLANET ZOO Development Team - Frontier Developments/Frontier DevelopmentsTOTAL WAR: THREE KINGDOMS Development Team - The Creative Assembly/SEGA

DEBUT GAME

APE OUT Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy - Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy/Devolver DigitalDEATH STRANDING Development Team - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment EuropeKATANA ZERO Justin Stander - Askiisoft/Devolver DigitalKNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young - Foam Sword/Double Fine PresentsMANIFOLD GARDEN Development Team - William Chyr Studio/William Chyr Studio

EVOLVING GAME

APEX LEGENDS Chad Grenier, Drew McCoy - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

DESTINY 2 Development Team - Bungie/Bungie

FINAL FANTASY XIV: SHADOWBRINGERS Development Team - Square Enix/Square Enix

FORTNITE Development Team - Epic Games/Epic Games

NO MAN'S SKY: BEYOND Development Team - Hello Games/Hello Games



Winner - PATH OF EXILE Development Team - Grinding Gear Games/Grinding Gear Games

FAMILY

CONCRETE GENIE Development Team - Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment EuropeKNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young - Foam Sword/Double Fine PresentsLUIGI'S MANSION 3 Development Team - Next Level Games/NintendoVACATION SIMULATOR Development Team - Owlchemy Labs/ Owlchemy LabsWATTAM Development Team - Funomena/Annapurna Interactive

GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT

CIVILIZATION VI: GATHERING STORM Development Team - Firaxis/2KDEATH STRANDING Development Team - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment EuropeLIFE IS STRANGE 2 (EPISODES 2-5) Development Team - Dontnod Entertainment/Square EnixNEO CAB Develoment Team - Chance Agency/Fellow Traveller GamesRING FIT ADVENTURE Development Team - Nintendo/Nintendo

OUTER WILDS - GAME DESIGN

BABA IS YOU Arvi Teikari - Hempuli Oy/Hempuli OyCONTROL Development Team -Remedy Entertainment/505 GamesDISCO ELYSIUM Development Team - ZA/UM/ZA/UMSEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Development Team - FromSoftware/ActivisionWATTAM Development Team - Funomena/Annapurna Interactive

MULTIPLAYER

BORDERLANDS 3 Development Team - Gearbox Software/2KCALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE Development Team - Infinity Ward/ActivisionLUIGI'S MANSION 3 Development Team - Next Level Games/NintendoTICK TOCK: A TALE FOR TWO Development Team - Other Tales Interactive/Other Tales InteractiveTOM CLANCY'S THE DIVISION 2 Development Team - Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft

MUSIC

CONTROL Petri Alanko, Martin Stig Andersen - Remedy Entertainment/505 GamesDEATH STRANDING Ludvig Forssell, Peter Scaturro, Keith Leary - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment EuropeOUTER WILDS Development Team - Mobius Digital/Annapurna InteractiveTHE LEGEND OF ZELDA: LINK'S AWAKENING Development Team - Grezzo/NintendoWATTAM Asuka Takahashi, Brad Fotsch, Sam Bird - Funomena/Annapurna Interactive

NARRATIVE

CONTROL Writing Team - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

Winner - DISCO ELYSIUM Writing Team - ZA/UM/ZA/UM

LIFE IS STRANGE 2 (EPISODES 2-5) Writing Team - Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix

OUTER WILDS Writing Team - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

THE OUTER WORLDS Writing Team - Obsidian Entertainment/ Private Division

STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER Aaron Contreras, Matt Michnovetz, Stig Asmussen - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

ORIGINAL PROPERTY

BABA IS YOU Arvi Teikari - Hempuli Oy/Hempuli OyCONTROL Development Team -Remedy Entertainment/505 GamesDEATH STRANDING Development Team - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment EuropeDISCO ELYSIUM Development Team - ZA/UM/ZA/UMUNTITLED GOOSE GAME Development Team - House House/Panic

PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE

LAURA BAILEY as Kait Diaz in Gears 5COURTNEY HOPE as Jesse Faden in ControlLOGAN MARSHALL-GREEN as David in Telling LiesBARRY SLOANE as Captain Price in Call of Duty: Modern WarfareNORMAN REEDUS as Sam in Death Stranding

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

JOLENE ANDERSEN as Karen Reynolds in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)TROY BAKER as Higgs in Death StrandingSARAH BARTHOLOMEW as Cassidy (Lucy Rose Jones) in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)AYISHA ISSA as Fliss in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of MedanLÉA SEYDOUX as Fragile in Death Stranding

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

A PLAGUE TALE: INNOCENCE Development Team - Asobo Studio/ Focus Home InteractiveCALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE Development Team - Infinity Ward/ActivisionCONTROL Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/505 GamesMETRO EXODUS Development Team - 4A Games/Deep SilverSEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Development Team - FromSoftware/Activision

EE MOBILE GAME OF THE YEAR (VOTED FOR BY THE PUBLIC)

ASSEMBLE WITH CARE ustwo/ustwoDEAD MAN'S PHONE Electric Noir StudiosPOKEMON GO Niantic/NianticTANGLE TOWER SFB Games/SFB GamesWHAT THE GOLF? Triband/Triband