Peterbot and Pollo are the 2024 FNCS Global Championship victors

Yet another major esports event concluded over the weekend. The 2024 Fortnite Championship Series came to a close with the Global Championship being held in Fort Worth, Texas at the Dickies Arena, where $2 million was on offer for the 100 players to compete over.

After a busy weekend, a victor has been decided with this going to the Exceed duo of Peter "Peterbot" Kata and Miguel "Pollo" Moreno, who following this achievement will be heading home with $400,000 in their wallets.

As per a press release from Blast.tv, we're also told that this year's tournament managed to rake in a peak viewership of just shy of 800,000 people, making it the third most-watched competitive Fortnite event of all-time.