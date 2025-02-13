PGL's Polish tournament in 2027 has been cancelled

HQ

While the PGL was expecting to take the world's best Counter-Strike 2 teams and players to the Polish city of Krakow in 2027 for a mega major, this will no longer be the case. The tournament has been cancelled all due to the city cancelling the reservation that the PGL had for the Tauron Arena stadium in the area.

PGL has confirmed this in a statement that includes a comment from a Tauron Arena representative that adds: "I saw your announcement and at the same time we've received confirmation from the Municipality of Kraków that Krakow will be a host city and co-organizer of cyclical event which will take place in January for the next 3 years (Jan 2026, Jan 2027 and Jan 2028). I am very sorry to inform you that we have to cancel your reservation for January 18-25, 2027 (Main Arena) and January 12-20, 2027 (Small Arena)."

The PGL seems to be very unhappy with this change and notes that it still intends to host a major CS2 tournament in 2027 between January 13 through 27, except it will now be looking for a partner and venue that "recognizes the significance of esports and embraces its global audience."

PGL concludes with this final statement: "We sincerely apologize to the passionate Counter-Strike fans who were excited to witness PGL's return to Kraków. While this decision is beyond our control, we remain determined to find a world-class venue to deliver the exceptional event that the esports community deserves and don't follow a questionable or hidden agenda."

It's unclear when we'll next get information about the 2027 PGL Major.