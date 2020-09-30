PlayStation Store har salg på "generasjonens største spill"
Sony har på tampen av denne generasjonen bestemt seg for å kjøre et salg de kaller "Generasjonens største spill", hvor de selger store PlayStation 4-spill til nedsatt pris. Totalt handler det om over 80 spill du kan finne til en god pris fram til den 14. oktober.
Vi kan blant annet tipse om følgende: Ghost of Tsushima, Borderlands 3, Dragon Age: Inquisition, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt og Tekken 7. Du kan sjekke ut hele salget her, og nedenfor finner du en liste over alle spillene som gjelder.
A Way Out
Age of Wonders: Planetfall
Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Deluxe Edition
Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Premium Edition
Apex Legends - Bloodhound Edition
Apex Legends - Lifeline and Bloodhound Double Pack
Apex Legends - Lifeline Edition
Apex Legends - Octane Edition
Apex Legends™ - Pathfinder Edition
Assassin's Creed III Remastered
Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered
Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection
Batman: Arkham Collection
Black Desert: Conqueror Edition
Black Desert: Explorer Edition
Black Desert: Traveler Edition
Blasphemous
Borderlands 3
Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition
Call of Duty: Black Ops III - Zombies Chronicles Edition
Cities: Skylines - PlayStation 4 Edition
Conan Exiles
Disintegration
Dragon Age: Inquisition - Game of the Year Edition
Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle
Dragon Ball FighterZ
Dying Light
F1 2020
F1 2020 - Deluxe Schumacher Edition
Far Cry New Dawn
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima: Digital Deluxe Edition
God's Trigger
Grand Ages: Medieval
Hello Neighbor
Injustice: Gods Among Us - Ultimate Edition
Journey to the Savage Planet
L.A. Noire
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
LEGO City Undercover
LEGO DC Super-Villains
LEGO Harry Potter Collection
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
LEGO Marvel's Avengers
LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition
LEGO The Hobbit
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite - Standard Edition
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
Middle-earth: Shadow of War - Definitive Edition
Monster Hunter: World
MotoGP 20
Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
My Hero One's Justice 2: Deluxe Edition
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 - Deluxe Edition
Overwatch: Legendary Edition
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
Pure Farming 2018
Ride 3
Ride 3 - Gold Edition
Sniper Elite 4 - Digital Deluxe Edition
Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Stellaris: Console Edition
Stellaris: Console Edition - Deluxe Edition
Stellaris: Console Edition - Expansion Pass Two
Strange Brigade - Digital Deluxe Edition
Sudden Strike 4
Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection
Surviving Mars
Surviving Mars - Digital Deluxe Edition
Surviving Mars - First Colony Edition
Tekken 7 - Ultimate Edition
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Totally Reliable Delivery Service
Totally Reliable Delivery Service - Deluxe Bundle
Tropico 6
Tropico 6 - Spitter
Tropico 6: El Prez Edition
TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
Unravel
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - Digital Deluxe Edition
WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship
WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship - Legendary Pack
WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship: Deluxe Edition