Ghost of Tsushima

PlayStation Store har salg på "generasjonens største spill"

Sony har på tampen av denne generasjonen bestemt seg for å kjøre et salg de kaller "Generasjonens største spill", hvor de selger store PlayStation 4-spill til nedsatt pris. Totalt handler det om over 80 spill du kan finne til en god pris fram til den 14. oktober.

Vi kan blant annet tipse om følgende: Ghost of Tsushima, Borderlands 3, Dragon Age: Inquisition, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt og Tekken 7. Du kan sjekke ut hele salget her, og nedenfor finner du en liste over alle spillene som gjelder.

  • A Way Out

  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall

  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Deluxe Edition

  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Premium Edition

  • Apex Legends - Bloodhound Edition

  • Apex Legends - Lifeline and Bloodhound Double Pack

  • Apex Legends - Lifeline Edition

  • Apex Legends - Octane Edition

  • Apex Legends™ - Pathfinder Edition

  • Assassin's Creed III Remastered

  • Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered

  • Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection

  • Batman: Arkham Collection

  • Black Desert: Conqueror Edition

  • Black Desert: Explorer Edition

  • Black Desert: Traveler Edition

  • Blasphemous

  • Borderlands 3

  • Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III - Zombies Chronicles Edition

  • Cities: Skylines - PlayStation 4 Edition

  • Conan Exiles

  • Disintegration

  • Dragon Age: Inquisition - Game of the Year Edition

  • Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle

  • Dragon Ball FighterZ

  • Dying Light

  • F1 2020

  • F1 2020 - Deluxe Schumacher Edition

  • Far Cry New Dawn

  • Ghost of Tsushima

  • Ghost of Tsushima: Digital Deluxe Edition

  • God's Trigger

  • Grand Ages: Medieval

  • Hello Neighbor

  • Injustice: Gods Among Us - Ultimate Edition

  • Journey to the Savage Planet

  • L.A. Noire

  • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

  • LEGO City Undercover

  • LEGO DC Super-Villains

  • LEGO Harry Potter Collection

  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

  • LEGO Marvel's Avengers

  • LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition

  • LEGO The Hobbit

  • Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite - Standard Edition

  • Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War - Definitive Edition

  • Monster Hunter: World

  • MotoGP 20

  • Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

  • My Hero One's Justice 2: Deluxe Edition

  • One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 - Deluxe Edition

  • Overwatch: Legendary Edition

  • Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

  • Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

  • Pure Farming 2018

  • Ride 3

  • Ride 3 - Gold Edition

  • Sniper Elite 4 - Digital Deluxe Edition

  • Sniper Elite V2 Remastered

  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

  • Stellaris: Console Edition

  • Stellaris: Console Edition - Deluxe Edition

  • Stellaris: Console Edition - Expansion Pass Two

  • Strange Brigade - Digital Deluxe Edition

  • Sudden Strike 4

  • Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection

  • Surviving Mars

  • Surviving Mars - Digital Deluxe Edition

  • Surviving Mars - First Colony Edition

  • Tekken 7 - Ultimate Edition

  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

  • Totally Reliable Delivery Service

  • Totally Reliable Delivery Service - Deluxe Bundle

  • Tropico 6

  • Tropico 6 - Spitter

  • Tropico 6: El Prez Edition

  • TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

  • Unravel

  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - Digital Deluxe Edition

  • WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship

  • WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship - Legendary Pack

  • WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship: Deluxe Edition

  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War - Deluxe Edition

  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War - Super Deluxe Edition

