PlayStation Store har salg på "generasjonens største spill"

Du ser på Annonser

Sony har på tampen av denne generasjonen bestemt seg for å kjøre et salg de kaller "Generasjonens største spill", hvor de selger store PlayStation 4-spill til nedsatt pris. Totalt handler det om over 80 spill du kan finne til en god pris fram til den 14. oktober.

Vi kan blant annet tipse om følgende: Ghost of Tsushima, Borderlands 3, Dragon Age: Inquisition, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt og Tekken 7. Du kan sjekke ut hele salget her, og nedenfor finner du en liste over alle spillene som gjelder.