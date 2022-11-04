Rapport: Henry Cavill hoppet av The Witcher fordi Netflix ikke forstår karakteren Geralt

HQ

Vi fikk vite så sent som i forrige uke at Henry Cavill trekker seg fra Netflix sin serieadapsjon av The Witcher og at rollen overtas av Liam Hemsworth (Hunger Games) i sesong fire. Mange fans har konkludert med at han rett og slett ikke har tid til flere prosjekter utover den nye Superman-kontrakten, tillegg til rykter om at han også forhandler om rollen som Bond. Det har imidlertid dukket opp informasjon om andre årsaker som peker på hvor mye Henry avskydde historien og tonen i sesong to av The Witcher og hvordan han og produsentenes visjon rett og slett var for forskjellige til at han kunne fortsette. Noe som for alle som har sett den andre sesongen nok høres meget trolig ut.

"A premier source when it comes to the show -- Cavill was contemplating moving on from the show after Season 2 due to disagreements with the producers in regard to the show's content and Geralt's role. And we don't necessarily need the report to know this. As Redanian Intelligence points out, Cavill expressed his frustrations throughout the promo tour for the second season."

Henry Cavill:

"The toughest part for me was finding that balance between the showrunners' vision and my love for the books, and trying to bring that Geralt to the showrunners' vision. It's about treading a fine line there. It's the showrunners' story and so it's an adaptation. The tricky bit for me was finding Geralt from the books' place within that and being able to serve both as much as I could."

