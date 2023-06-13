Gamereactor Norge. Se de nyeste spilltrailerne, pluss ferske intervjuer fra de største spillmessene i verden. Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.
Redfall-oppdatering forbedrer ytelsen, gjør fiender tøffere og mer
Det har bare gått litt over en måned siden Redfall ble lansert, men kvaliteten på spillet og den siste tidens mange annonseringer har gjort sitt for at spillet allerede har forsvunnet helt fra radaren. Dette betyr ikke at Arkane planlegger å forlate spillet stille og rolig.
Nå kan du laste ned en ny oppdatering til Redfall som endrer og forbedrer en drøss med ting. Noen av de mest nevneverdige er bedre og mer stabil ytelse (nei, 60 fps på konsollene er ikke inkludert), økt antall fiender i verdenen, gjort fiender sterkere og smartere, finpusset menyer og fikset en rekke bugs. Her er alle endringene:
Gameplay
Increased enemy encounter spawn rates across the open world
Improved ADS (aim down sight) visibility when looking through sniper rifle scopes
Breakable glass will now shatter on first impact from all guns
When using additional ammo storage skills, ammo collected above the standard weapon capacity will now persist between gameplay sessions
Players can move without interruption when performing melee attacks against enemies
Bribón no longer idles in place after performing the Siren ability
Devinder's Translocate ability is now more reliable when used in the Black Sun boss arena
Updated various mission descriptions and mission summary texts across all languages
Nests now unlock at the correct time when playing in New Game Plus (after completing A Voice in the Dark, and starting giving You Tomorrow* | or in the reverse order)
Added medical supplies to the path leading up to the Bloody Tom boss arena
General mission fixes and improvements
Combat
Fixed multiple instances of enemies appearing unresponsive in combat
Improved Vampire melee attacks to increase chances of hitting players in motion
Cultist and Bellwether enemies received general improvements to their combat behaviors, including faster reaction times
The Rook is now more relentless and will now hunt down all living party members. Kill or be killed
Rook Storm lightning bolts will no longer hit players through rooftops and most other unexpected situations
AI/NPC
General improvements to human enemy navigation, including animation timing and responsiveness
Dormant Vampires are now more susceptible to waking up from player-generated noise
Enemies are now drawn towards the greatest threat during combat. This could be a player, Bribón, or an opposing enemy faction
Improved enemy pathing options across open world areas in both districts
Added mouth blood to additional Vampire facial variations
Environment
Players have higher chances of encountering additional and varied enemies while exploring the open world
Enemies are no longer able to shoot through certain walls in the Fire Station
Vampire Nest exit door will now appear correctly in the Shipyard heart instance
Improved many instances of visual issues at a distance, including materials and model adjustments
Mission Briefing sequences are brighter
Improved lighting and audio processing in many interior spaces in both districts
Skybox updates to prevent extreme star flickering
General improvements to collision detection and asset placement throughout both districts
Performance and stability
Fixed an issue that was preventing certain decal streaming textures to fully load in, causing them to appear blurry
Resolved several situations where players could experience an infinite loading screen
Improved framerate performance in Bloody Tom and Miss Whisper psychic spaces and boss arenas
Players can now proceed past the Accessibility Menu on a new, unlinked bethesda.net account
Improved lighting performance in psychic spaces
Blood pool reflections no longer excessively flicker
Optimized VFX particle counts, emitters, and spawn rates for the following effects:
- Shield and Inspiration enemy trait effects
- Environmental fire and smoke effects in the Bladewell Campgrounds
- Hero ability effects, including Layla's Umbrella and Jacob's Heart Stopper
- Bloody Tom's slam effect, and Miss Whisper's death effects
- Floating dust particle effects
- Grave Lock effects
- Psychic Echoes
- Nest area-of-influence effects
- Effects when placing Underboss skulls on vampire god pedestals
- Blood tree disintegration effects
Optimized memory usage when using Jacob's Raven ability
Black Sun's clothing no longer renders animated blue materials
General improvements to stability
Multiplayer
Increased the chances of players encountering enemies with special traits in multiplayer sessions
General improvements to stability and functionality in Multiplayer Lobbies
Accessibility
Left and right movement keys can now be successfully remapped to Left and Right Arrow keys to improve left-handed movement control experience
Players with existing game saves will need to reset their Mouse and Keyboard bindings to Default in the settings menu before attempting to remap movement keys to the arrow keys
Screen Narration supports additional paths for critical player communication:
- Invites and Friend requests
- Joining a multiplayer Lobby
- Clients leaving a multiplayer Lobby
- "Invalid Username or Password" error
- Additional bethesda.net menu screens
Updated states of disabled UI elements once players Ready Up in a multiplayer Lobby
"Let Games Read to Me" option on first launch for Xbox Series consoles is now enabled
Adjusted the timing of several subtitles to ensure they display in the correct order
Screen Narration settings will now persist between game sessions
Added missing audio cues for Friends List section headers, and the Play Game button
Adjusted text size scaling for Bethesda icons
Contrast improvements for Ping text, multiplayer progression text headers, and Hero names
Controls will no longer lock while the Text-To-Speech field is open
Resolved instances where certain UI elements would lose cursor focus
Added error messages and warning pop-ups for the following situations:
- Controller disconnections while on the Initial Input Screen
- Clients de-selecting Ready after the Host launches the game
- Players cancelling Friend requests
Added missing subtitles to Archive entries for the Giving You Tomorrow mission briefing
"Optional Details" is no longer a required field when reporting another player
User interface
Tutorial blades are now more responsive when multiple are stacked on top of one another
Settings will revert correctly during active gameplay when Cancelling in the Confirm Changes message prompt
Enemies will no longer lose nameplates and health bar information when cancelling fast travel
Weapons loadouts will no longer swap into weapon inventory when starting new game sessions in quick succession
Safehouse keys have been added to the Key Ring
The Rook Storm meter now appears more consistently in game, and in the Map
General improvements to Menu navigation and feedback