Redfall-oppdatering forbedrer ytelsen, gjør fiender tøffere og mer

HQ

Det har bare gått litt over en måned siden Redfall ble lansert, men kvaliteten på spillet og den siste tidens mange annonseringer har gjort sitt for at spillet allerede har forsvunnet helt fra radaren. Dette betyr ikke at Arkane planlegger å forlate spillet stille og rolig.

Nå kan du laste ned en ny oppdatering til Redfall som endrer og forbedrer en drøss med ting. Noen av de mest nevneverdige er bedre og mer stabil ytelse (nei, 60 fps på konsollene er ikke inkludert), økt antall fiender i verdenen, gjort fiender sterkere og smartere, finpusset menyer og fikset en rekke bugs. Her er alle endringene:

Gameplay



Increased enemy encounter spawn rates across the open world



Improved ADS (aim down sight) visibility when looking through sniper rifle scopes



Breakable glass will now shatter on first impact from all guns



When using additional ammo storage skills, ammo collected above the standard weapon capacity will now persist between gameplay sessions



Players can move without interruption when performing melee attacks against enemies



Bribón no longer idles in place after performing the Siren ability



Devinder's Translocate ability is now more reliable when used in the Black Sun boss arena



Updated various mission descriptions and mission summary texts across all languages



Nests now unlock at the correct time when playing in New Game Plus (after completing A Voice in the Dark, and starting giving You Tomorrow* | or in the reverse order)



Added medical supplies to the path leading up to the Bloody Tom boss arena



General mission fixes and improvements



Combat



Fixed multiple instances of enemies appearing unresponsive in combat



Improved Vampire melee attacks to increase chances of hitting players in motion



Cultist and Bellwether enemies received general improvements to their combat behaviors, including faster reaction times



The Rook is now more relentless and will now hunt down all living party members. Kill or be killed



Rook Storm lightning bolts will no longer hit players through rooftops and most other unexpected situations



AI/NPC



General improvements to human enemy navigation, including animation timing and responsiveness



Dormant Vampires are now more susceptible to waking up from player-generated noise



Enemies are now drawn towards the greatest threat during combat. This could be a player, Bribón, or an opposing enemy faction



Improved enemy pathing options across open world areas in both districts



Added mouth blood to additional Vampire facial variations



Environment



Players have higher chances of encountering additional and varied enemies while exploring the open world



Enemies are no longer able to shoot through certain walls in the Fire Station



Vampire Nest exit door will now appear correctly in the Shipyard heart instance



Improved many instances of visual issues at a distance, including materials and model adjustments



Mission Briefing sequences are brighter



Improved lighting and audio processing in many interior spaces in both districts



Skybox updates to prevent extreme star flickering



General improvements to collision detection and asset placement throughout both districts



Performance and stability



Fixed an issue that was preventing certain decal streaming textures to fully load in, causing them to appear blurry



Resolved several situations where players could experience an infinite loading screen



Improved framerate performance in Bloody Tom and Miss Whisper psychic spaces and boss arenas



Players can now proceed past the Accessibility Menu on a new, unlinked bethesda.net account



Improved lighting performance in psychic spaces



Blood pool reflections no longer excessively flicker



Optimized VFX particle counts, emitters, and spawn rates for the following effects:



- Shield and Inspiration enemy trait effects

- Environmental fire and smoke effects in the Bladewell Campgrounds

- Hero ability effects, including Layla's Umbrella and Jacob's Heart Stopper

- Bloody Tom's slam effect, and Miss Whisper's death effects

- Floating dust particle effects

- Grave Lock effects

- Psychic Echoes

- Nest area-of-influence effects

- Effects when placing Underboss skulls on vampire god pedestals

- Blood tree disintegration effects Optimized memory usage when using Jacob's Raven ability



Black Sun's clothing no longer renders animated blue materials



General improvements to stability



Multiplayer





Increased the chances of players encountering enemies with special traits in multiplayer sessions



General improvements to stability and functionality in Multiplayer Lobbies



Accessibility





Left and right movement keys can now be successfully remapped to Left and Right Arrow keys to improve left-handed movement control experience



Players with existing game saves will need to reset their Mouse and Keyboard bindings to Default in the settings menu before attempting to remap movement keys to the arrow keys



Screen Narration supports additional paths for critical player communication:



- Invites and Friend requests- Joining a multiplayer Lobby- Clients leaving a multiplayer Lobby- "Invalid Username or Password" error- Additional bethesda.net menu screens



Updated states of disabled UI elements once players Ready Up in a multiplayer Lobby



"Let Games Read to Me" option on first launch for Xbox Series consoles is now enabled



Adjusted the timing of several subtitles to ensure they display in the correct order



Screen Narration settings will now persist between game sessions



Added missing audio cues for Friends List section headers, and the Play Game button



Adjusted text size scaling for Bethesda icons



Contrast improvements for Ping text, multiplayer progression text headers, and Hero names



Controls will no longer lock while the Text-To-Speech field is open



Resolved instances where certain UI elements would lose cursor focus





Added error messages and warning pop-ups for the following situations:



- Controller disconnections while on the Initial Input Screen- Clients de-selecting Ready after the Host launches the game- Players cancelling Friend requests



Added missing subtitles to Archive entries for the Giving You Tomorrow mission briefing



"Optional Details" is no longer a required field when reporting another player



User interface