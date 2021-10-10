Resident Evil 7: Biohazard har solgt 10 millioner eksemplarer til butikkene

HQ

Resident Evil Village ser ut til at det på sikt kan bli en større suksess enn forgjengeren Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, men det betyr ikke at det nå litt gamle spillet ikke er kjempestort fortsatt.

Faktisk har Capcom avlevert en pressemelding hvor de bekrefter at det har blitt sendt 10 millioner eksemplarer til butikkene. Det betyr ikke at det har blitt solgt 10 millioner til forbrukerne, men det tyder på at vi nærmer oss det salgstallet.

"Released in January 2017, Resident Evil 7 biohazard builds upon the series' roots of fear, exploration and tense atmosphere. The game's system underwent a dramatic shift from its previous third-person camera to a new first-person perspective in order to provide an overwhelming, deeply immersive horror experience, garnering high praise from major review sites and other media. As part of its growth of digital download sales in recent years, Capcom worked on strategic pricing for the title through seasonal and event-driven discounts in order to strengthen demand among a wider range of game players. Further, in May 2021 when Capcom released the sequel and latest title in the series, Resident Evil Village, it executed promotions to leverage synergies between the two titles such as with the release of a bundle containing both games. Capcom succeeded with these promotions, achieving long-running sales in excess of 1 million units in each fiscal year since the release of Resident Evil 7 biohazard, leading the game to be the first in the series to break 10 million cumulative worldwide shipments."

Er du fan av spillene?