Returnal blir enda bedre og får lettere Trophy

Mens mange stadig maser om at Returnal bør få et lagrinssystem er det enkelte andre ting noen av oss andre har lengtet etter. Gledelig nok vil vi slippe å spørre noe mer på mandag.

Housemarque forteller nemlig at Returnal vil få en ny oppdatering den 14. juni, og den vil ikke bare fikse noen av de få tekniske skavankene. Oppdateringen vil også gjøre det langt lettere å få Platinumet ved å gjøre slik at bestemte Scout Log-er dukker opp på flere steder, forbedre lydmiksen enda mer, forsterke den haptiske feedbacken i filmatiske sekvenser og når man bruker Icarian Grapnel, gi muligheten for å spille deler av akt en og to på nytt for de som ikke fikk Trophy-ene de skulle, endre slik at man ikke får en Parasite når noen hevner deg og en rekke andre ting som virkelig høres meget gode ut:

Generelle høydepunkter





Platinum: Added support for replaying certain Act 1 & Act 2 Trophies



Platinum: Added support to retroactively award Trophies which cannot be replayed



Platinum: Added additional locations for Scout Logs 9, 34, 35 & 46 to appear more often



Platinum: Fixed an issue where 1 Cipher was sometimes unobtainable for Biome Survey Trophies



Platinum: Fixed an issue where some Activity Cards displayed an incorrect count



UI: HUD labels for items are now hidden when Selene is firing a weapon



UI: Fixed an issue where 2 actions could be mapped to a single button after switching controller presets



Cinematics: Fixed a rare audio sync issue in the secret ending



Audio: General mix improvements across the experience



Audio: Improved surround sound setup support across the experience



Audio: Added more DualSense haptics across cinematic moments for deeper immersion



Audio: Added DualSense haptics when using the Icarian Grapnel



Audio: Improved the dynamic range recommendations system



Audio: Allow users to override the dynamic range recommendations



Audio: Allow users to change audio output from the game menu



Grad av utfordring





Balance: Various bug fixes to certain artifacts, parasites, consumables, and when certain malfunctions can occur in the early parts of the game



Balance: Players no longer receive parasites as rewards when players avenge their corpses



Balance: Enemies, Weapons, and Bosses - difficulty adjustments in all Biomes for a more balanced gameplay experience



Fiksing av bugs

