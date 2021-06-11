Returnal blir enda bedre og får lettere Trophy

Mens mange stadig maser om at Returnal bør få et lagrinssystem er det enkelte andre ting noen av oss andre har lengtet etter. Gledelig nok vil vi slippe å spørre noe mer på mandag.
Housemarque forteller nemlig at Returnal vil få en ny oppdatering den 14. juni, og den vil ikke bare fikse noen av de få tekniske skavankene. Oppdateringen vil også gjøre det langt lettere å få Platinumet ved å gjøre slik at bestemte Scout Log-er dukker opp på flere steder, forbedre lydmiksen enda mer, forsterke den haptiske feedbacken i filmatiske sekvenser og når man bruker Icarian Grapnel, gi muligheten for å spille deler av akt en og to på nytt for de som ikke fikk Trophy-ene de skulle, endre slik at man ikke får en Parasite når noen hevner deg og en rekke andre ting som virkelig høres meget gode ut:
Generelle høydepunkter
Platinum: Added support for replaying certain Act 1 & Act 2 Trophies
Platinum: Added support to retroactively award Trophies which cannot be replayed
Platinum: Added additional locations for Scout Logs 9, 34, 35 & 46 to appear more often
Platinum: Fixed an issue where 1 Cipher was sometimes unobtainable for Biome Survey Trophies
Platinum: Fixed an issue where some Activity Cards displayed an incorrect count
UI: HUD labels for items are now hidden when Selene is firing a weapon
UI: Fixed an issue where 2 actions could be mapped to a single button after switching controller presets
Cinematics: Fixed a rare audio sync issue in the secret ending
Audio: General mix improvements across the experience
Audio: Improved surround sound setup support across the experience
Audio: Added more DualSense haptics across cinematic moments for deeper immersion
Audio: Added DualSense haptics when using the Icarian Grapnel
Audio: Improved the dynamic range recommendations system
Audio: Allow users to override the dynamic range recommendations
Audio: Allow users to change audio output from the game menu
Grad av utfordring
Balance: Various bug fixes to certain artifacts, parasites, consumables, and when certain malfunctions can occur in the early parts of the game
Balance: Players no longer receive parasites as rewards when players avenge their corpses
Balance: Enemies, Weapons, and Bosses - difficulty adjustments in all Biomes for a more balanced gameplay experience
Fiksing av bugs
Fixed an issue where Hyperion may drop the Key out of reach
Fixed an issue where Ophion may become invisible if the player uses a Reconstructor during the fight
Fixed weapons not being found in Biomes after scanning but not collecting them
Fixed an issue where Selene could jump impossibly long distances
Fixed multiple issues where Selene may become trapped in a room
Fixed a rare freezing issue when teleporting in Crimson Wastes
Fixed occasional frame rate drops when using the Electropylon Driver
Performance improvements, crash fixes, and multiple minor bug fixes