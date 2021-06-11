LIVE
Norsk
Returnal

Returnal blir enda bedre og får lettere Trophy

Mens mange stadig maser om at Returnal bør få et lagrinssystem er det enkelte andre ting noen av oss andre har lengtet etter. Gledelig nok vil vi slippe å spørre noe mer på mandag.

Housemarque forteller nemlig at Returnal vil få en ny oppdatering den 14. juni, og den vil ikke bare fikse noen av de få tekniske skavankene. Oppdateringen vil også gjøre det langt lettere å få Platinumet ved å gjøre slik at bestemte Scout Log-er dukker opp på flere steder, forbedre lydmiksen enda mer, forsterke den haptiske feedbacken i filmatiske sekvenser og når man bruker Icarian Grapnel, gi muligheten for å spille deler av akt en og to på nytt for de som ikke fikk Trophy-ene de skulle, endre slik at man ikke får en Parasite når noen hevner deg og en rekke andre ting som virkelig høres meget gode ut:

Generelle høydepunkter


  • Platinum: Added support for replaying certain Act 1 & Act 2 Trophies

  • Platinum: Added support to retroactively award Trophies which cannot be replayed

  • Platinum: Added additional locations for Scout Logs 9, 34, 35 & 46 to appear more often

  • Platinum: Fixed an issue where 1 Cipher was sometimes unobtainable for Biome Survey Trophies

  • Platinum: Fixed an issue where some Activity Cards displayed an incorrect count

  • UI: HUD labels for items are now hidden when Selene is firing a weapon

  • UI: Fixed an issue where 2 actions could be mapped to a single button after switching controller presets

  • Cinematics: Fixed a rare audio sync issue in the secret ending

  • Audio: General mix improvements across the experience

  • Audio: Improved surround sound setup support across the experience

  • Audio: Added more DualSense haptics across cinematic moments for deeper immersion

  • Audio: Added DualSense haptics when using the Icarian Grapnel

  • Audio: Improved the dynamic range recommendations system

  • Audio: Allow users to override the dynamic range recommendations

  • Audio: Allow users to change audio output from the game menu

Grad av utfordring


  • Balance: Various bug fixes to certain artifacts, parasites, consumables, and when certain malfunctions can occur in the early parts of the game

  • Balance: Players no longer receive parasites as rewards when players avenge their corpses

  • Balance: Enemies, Weapons, and Bosses - difficulty adjustments in all Biomes for a more balanced gameplay experience

Fiksing av bugs


  • Fixed an issue where Hyperion may drop the Key out of reach

  • Fixed an issue where Ophion may become invisible if the player uses a Reconstructor during the fight

  • Fixed weapons not being found in Biomes after scanning but not collecting them

  • Fixed an issue where Selene could jump impossibly long distances

  • Fixed multiple issues where Selene may become trapped in a room

  • Fixed a rare freezing issue when teleporting in Crimson Wastes

  • Fixed occasional frame rate drops when using the Electropylon Driver

  • Performance improvements, crash fixes, and multiple minor bug fixes

Returnal

