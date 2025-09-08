Riot expels Movistar KOI from the Valorant Champions Tour after contract breach

HQ

Riot Games has revealed that it is taking significant action against Movistar KOI, all as part of a punishment for the organisation breaching its contractual agreement with the league.

The exact nature of the breach is not mentioned, but we are told that the punishment is immediate expulsion from the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA, meaning the organisation will be replaced in the 2026 season.

This big change will also see Riot allowing some unorthodox circumstances to affect Movistar KOI's players, as despite the transfer window now being closed, the folk affected by this move are now able to be signed by another team for a limited period of time.

As per what this means for Movistar KOI, it only affects their VCT EMEA team, as the organisation's other teams, even in other divisions of Valorant, are not to be affected. As per the replacement team, it's also unclear who this will be, but the situation will not affect the Ascension EMEA event where two teams will be promoted regardless.