Se elleve minutter av The Outer Worlds-utvidelsen Peril on Gorgon

Obsidian er snart klare for å utgi den første av to store utvidelser til The Outer Worlds, denne har fått navnet Peril on Gorgon. Hvis du vil ha enda mer av The Outer Worlds, så er det akkurat det du får her. Øverst kan du se et elleve minutter langt opptak fra utvidelsen med kommentarer fra utviklerne, og nedenfor finner du en offisiell beskrivelse av den:

"A severed arm and a mysterious message lead the crew of the Unreliable to the Gorgon Asteroid, formerly the site of one of Halcyon's most ambitious and disastrous scientific undertakings, now a lawless den of monsters and marauders. Wealthy recluse Minnie Ambrose tasks the crew with finding answers about Dr. Olivia Ambrose, her mother and the doomed project's disgraced director, but they are soon ensnared in an intrigue that will change the colony forever."