Se nytt gameplay fra The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

For første gang på lenge letter Daedalic Entertainment litt på lokket til spillet sitt om slyngelen Gollum og hans eventyr i Ringenes Herre-verden. Nesten tre år har gått siden The Lord of the Rings: Gollum ble annonsert første gang, og spillet har allerede blitt forsinket én gang, men hvis alt går etter planen vil det bli lansert i september.

Daedalic beskriver selv The Lord of the Rings: Gollum som følger:

"The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a story-driven action RPG where our twisted protagonist is on a quest to regain the only thing precious to him. Torn by his fractured psyche, players will have to manage both Sméagol and Gollum on a journey that will take him across famous locales, revealing more about his time as a slave below the Dark Tower and his stray with the Elves of Mirkwood, as he interacts with iconic characters from the series."

Synes du det virker spennende? Se nytt gameplay i traileren under.