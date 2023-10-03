Spiller 1 får ikke lenger fordeler i Mortal Kombat 1

HQ

Hvis du har planer om å spille Mortal Kombat 1 senere i dag vil du bli møtt med en ganske heftig oppdatering som forandrer ting ganske mye. Dette inkluderer å fikse den merkelige feilen som gjorde at spiller én fikk kombinasjonsfordeler mot spiller to.

Men det er også mye annet som har blitt endret, både for individuelle figurer og det generelle gameplayet. Du kan sjekke ut hele listen nedenfor for alt som har blitt justert. Dessverre er oppdateringen ikke tilgjengelig for Switch, men vi håper den kommer så snart som mulig.

• General Gameplay Adjustments

Move list corrections

Localization fixes

Fixed an issue that could cause Player 2 to push their opponent away further during certain combo sequences

Fixed an issue that could cause buffered Kombo Attacks Strings & buffered 2in1-cancelled non Enhanced Special Moves to not be performed if a Kameo Ambush attack that can be canceled or branched from was executed with specific timing

Fixed an issue causing some of Stryker's & Sektor's attacks to be unbreakable

• Character Specific Adjustments

Ashrah - Fixed an issue that could cause Crushing Knee (Towards + Back Kick) to pass through opponents while attacking

Goro (Kameo) - Stomp is now higher priority when it & his partner's attacks hit on the same frame

Havik - Decaying Guard (Back Punch, Front Punch) and Flesh Wound (Back Punch, Back Punch) no longer auto face

Jax (Kameo) - Ground Pound is now higher priority when it & his partner's attacks hit on the same frame

Kung Lao - Kung-Kussion will now auto face when done on the landing frame after jumping over an opponent

Shujinko (Kameo) - Mimic Ice Klone & Ice Ball will no longer be repeated by an opponent hit by Time Stop