Square Enix fortsetter å gi ut utvalgte vestlige spill

Nylig ble det avslørt at Square Enix har solgt en stor del av sine vestlige studioer til svenske Embracer, nemlig Eidos-Montréal, Crystal Dynamics og Square Enix Montréal. Dette betyr dog ikke at det japanske selskapet skal slutte å gi ut spill fra vestlige studioer.

I en uttalelse til VGC opplyser Square Enix at avtalen ikke inkluderer Life is Strange, Outriders og Just Cause, som fortsatt eies av de aktuelle studioene. Square Enix sier:

"Going forward, the company's development function will comprise its studios in Japan, Square Enix External Studios, and Square Enix Collective. The company's overseas studios will continue to publish franchises such as Just Cause, Outriders and Life is Strange."

