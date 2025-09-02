Stavn steps down from Astralis' main Counter-Strike 2 team and leads to a Magisk reunion

HQ

Astralis is still attempting to return to the mountaintop of competitive Counter-Strike, in the same way that it operated for years in the 2010s. In the latest move to meet this aim, the team has announced that one of its members is stepping away from the active line-up, leaving space for a Danish reunion.

For starters, Martin "stavn" Lund will be taking a break from the main team. The reason being is explained as the following:

"We fully support "stavn" and his decision to take a break and prioritize his health. We look forward to seeing him back on the server when he's fit and ready to compete again".

This leaves space on the main roster, room that will be filled by the returning Emil "Magisk" Reif, who after years away helping Team Vitality and Team Falcons find success, is returning to the organisation he served for several years.

To mark this occasion, Magisk has stated: "Astralis means a lot to me, so of course I'm happy to be able to help. It'll be fun to pull the jersey with the star over my head again and I'm extremely motivated to contribute to the team together with the guys. And lastly, my thoughts are with Martin - I hope he gets the time he needs."

Do you think these changes will benefit Astralis' trophy-seeking efforts?