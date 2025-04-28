Team Vitality complete Grand Slam with IEM Melbourne victory

HQ

It has been a very, very lucrative weekend for the French Team Vitality. The organisation attended the Intel Extreme Masters Melbourne event and after a gruelling week of action managed to come out on top and claim the trophy as its own. This is a particularly impressive moment as the result also means that Team Vitality is also the latest to be crowned a Grand Slam champion, a rare feat that means the team has won four major ESL-hosted Counter-Strike 2 events within a 10 event span.

Team Vitality has completed this feat by winning four of the last six major ESL events. On top of IEM Melbourne, the team secured trophies at ESL Pro League Season 21, IEM Katowice, and IEM Cologne 2024. This means that Team Vitality gets a massive influx of cash with the Grand Slam offering up $1 million in prize money.

As per IEM Melbourne, Team Vitality proved to be a very big problem for other teams, winning every single match without dropping a map in the group stage and the playoffs up until the grand finale, where it met its toughest challenge in Team Falcons. The pair ended up trading blows, securing map wins one after the other, until Team Vitality came out on top with a 3-2 victory. This leads to the trophy heading back to France and also the team being rewarded with $150,000 of the $400,000 prize pool.

While the Grand Slam does now reset for Team Vitality, we can expect the team to continue to appear in tournaments very soon, as the BLAST Rivals Spring 2025 happens from this week, with IEM Dallas later in the month, and all before the BLAST Austin Major 2025 in June.

The only other team really gunning for a Grand Slam right now is Natus Vincere, who has won two events out of the last five.