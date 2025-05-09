TenZ announces departure from Sentinels

HQ

When Valorant esports first took off, there were a handful of players that really caught the attention of many around the world, with one of these folk being Tyson "TenZ" Ngo. After proving to be a massive talent with Cloud9 Blue, he soon moved and joined Sentinels, where the pair acquired a bunch of trophies and tournament wins over the years. However, back in 2024, TenZ decided to step away from competitive play to instead take on a content creation role at Sentinels, although this is now coming to an end too.

In a post on X, TenZ notes that he is leaving the Sentinels organisation to instead pursue a new chapter in his life. The exact nature of this has not been confirmed as of yet, but we are told by TenZ:

"Sentinels was a true family for me in the players and the staff. A little bittersweet but I'm excited for this new chapter of my life. I appreciate all the Sentinels fans for the continued support throughout my career and hope you continue to support the team even with my absence. All good things must come to an end, goodbye Sen City it's been fun!"

