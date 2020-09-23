Norsk
The Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls Online påvirkes ikke av Microsoft-kjøp

The Elder Scrolls Online har kjørt i mange år nå. Ikke bare det, det har også kjørt på PlayStation i mange år, men nå som Microsoft faktisk eier spillet, og rettighetene til serien, hva vil skje med spillet på den konkurrerende plattformen?

Var du bekymret, kan du puste lettet ut. I et innlegg på Twitter forteller studiosjefen hos ZeniMaz Online, Matt Firor, følgende:

"By now I am sure that most of you have heard the exciting news: ZeniMax Media (the parent company of ZeniMax Online Studios) has signed a deal to be acquired by Microsoft, including Bethesda Softworks and all of its studios, including ZOS. I want to take this moment to reassure the entire Elder Scrolls Online community that ESO will continue to be supported exactly as it was, and we fully expect it to keep growing and thriving on each of the platforms that are currently supported."

The Elder Scrolls Online

