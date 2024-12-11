The Esports World Cup Foundation expands to 40 organisations in 2025

HQ

If you're a smaller but passionate organisation looking to mark your place in eSports, then you might want to look into the Esports World Cup Foundation. Since 2023, the program has sought to promote sustainable growth for eSports, by not just supporting the big names at the top, even though big names are also supported.

In 2025, up to 40 organisations will be selected for funding, with each accepted organisation to receive six-figure funding to "activate their fanbase leading up to and during the Esports World Cup 2025."

"Partnered Clubs are expected to have an established track record of elite competitive performance across multiple games, as well as a substantial social media presence with the ability to engage and grow a global fanbase," the Esports World Cup said in a press release.

The chosen organisations will be announced in February, and sign-ups close in January. Big teams have spoken about the value provided by the funding, and it seems to also allow for better engagement with fans.