The first Esports World Cup 2025 title has been confirmed

While we know for a fact that the Esports World Cup will be back in the summer of 2025 for another major festival where tons of games are featured and the best teams and players from around the world flock to Saudi Arabia to compete for a slice of what will no doubt be a record-breaking prize pool. Even though we know this is happening once again, what we don't yet know is which games will be featured.

Thankfully, unlike last year where we found about included titles in the weeks and last month or two before the event kicked off, it seems like the nature of the 2025 event is proactivity as we already know of one game that will offer a tournament.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be featured at the Esports World Cup for a major event. We don't have any additional details to go on just yet, but what we can infer is that this will likely happen after the 2025 Call of Duty League season wraps up (which we recently learnt the official schedule for), as EWC tends to happen in July and August, whereas the CDL's Championship Weekend usually targets June.