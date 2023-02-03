The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt har fått en ny oppdatering

HQ

Det har gått rundt seks uker siden CD Projekt Red lanserte The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt på de nye konsollene slik at spillerne kan oppleve Geralt of Rivias kritikerroste eventyr i høyere oppløsning og bildefrekvens på PS5 og Xbox Series. Disse utgavene har likevel ikke vært feilfrie, så nå har det kommet en oppdatering.

Kjent som Patch 4.01 er denne oppdateringen også tilgjengelig for PC-versjonen, og når det gjelder hva den gjør, kan du se listen over rettelser nedenfor:

PC-SPECIFIC



Fixed an issue where the Screen Space Reflections setting wasn't working on PC despite being turned on. Players who had previously set their SSR setting to high may notice a performance impact.



Added a new performance mode for ray-traced global illumination, which can be toggled by players with compatible hardware. It improves frame rate by prioritizing performance over range and precision.



CONSOLE-SPECIFIC



Fixed an issue where consoles could create a higher amount of saves than their set limit, resulting in various issues with saving the game or user settings being reset.



Improved Screen Space Reflections quality on next-gen consoles.



Optimized ray-traced global illumination on next-gen consoles to improve the performance of Ray Tracing Mode.



QUESTS & GAMEPLAY - Available on all platforms



Battle Preparations - Fixed an issue where it could be impossible to interact with Avallac'h during the objective "Let Avallac'h know everything's ready."



Family Matters - Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash during the transition to Ciri's Story: Out of the Shadows when speaking to the Bloody Baron.



King's Gambit - Fixed an issue where it could be impossible to participate in the fistfight with the second Vildkaarl due to an invisible obstacle.



Wine Wars: Belgaard - Added a retrofix for the issue we fixed in 4.00, where the quest couldn't be completed if the player destroyed one of the required monster nests during exploration.



A Dangerous Game - The armor in Caesar's room should now change its appearance when the Alternate Nilfgaardian Armor is turned on.



Axii Puppet - Increased the health and damage dealt by the puppet.



Adrenaline Rush mutation should now work according to its description.



Various small fixes to quests and cutscenes.



LOCALIZATION - Available on all platforms



Fixed various issues with Arabic localization.



Added the localized versions of Orianna's song "Lullaby of Woe" in Korean and Simplified Chinese.



Adjusted Priscilla's lip-sync animation to match her voice-over in Simplified Chinese during the song "The Wolven Storm".



Det skal bemerkes at det er gjort noen andre endringer som anses som så små at de ikke kom med på oppdateringssammendraget denne gangen.