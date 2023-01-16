Trofeene til Forspoken avslørt

HQ

HQ

Med mindre enn ti dager igjen til Forspoken slippes har Powerpyx nå presentert samtlige trofeer fra spillet. Det er 54 av dem (inkludert Platinum), og du kan sjekke ut hele listen nedenfor.

Selv om spillet er konsolleksklusivt til PlayStation (tilsynelatende i minst to år) vil det også slippes via Microsoft Store på PC. Hvis du foretrekker Achievements, kan du laste ned spillet fra Microsoft Store, der det vil være de samme utfordringene som vanlig.

Merk at listen har milde spoilere, og du finner den under bildet.

Forspoken trophy

Earn every single trophy.

Attachments trophy

Acquire a mysterious golden bracelet.

Stuck trophy

Journey through a beautiful yet deadly other world.

The Interloper trophy

Swear vengeance on a deadly foe.

What Must Be Done trophy

Survive a nightmarish ordeal.

Might and Main trophy

Emerge victorious from a showdown in a great fortress.

Damned If You Do... trophy

Taste the sweetness of peace and the bitterness of disaster.

The Hue of Blue trophy

Submit yourself to otherworldly justice.

The Truth Will Out trophy

Emerge victorious from a trial to end all trials.

Breaking Point trophy

Learn a hard truth, and accept a harder one.

None the Wiser trophy

Emerge victorious from a conflict in a twisted reality.

Forspoken trophy

Hold the fate of the world in your hands.

Awakening trophy

Lay waste to a great evil for the sake of humankind.

Rebirth trophy

See to the needs of the people of Cipal.

Promises trophy

Make a promise to someone very special.

Moves trophy

Earn the praise of the mighty Pilo with your dancing.

Remembrance trophy

Say a complete set of remembrances to the departed.

A Roaring Trade trophy

Trade poppets for all available items.

Outdoorsperson trophy

Set up camp.

Pilgrimage: Initiate trophy

Visit your first monument.

Pilgrimage: Novice trophy

Visit twenty monuments.

Pilgrimage: Adept trophy

Visit fifty monuments.

Explorer: Seeker trophy

Visit ten points of interest.

Explorer: Pathfinder trophy

Visit fifty points of interest.

Explorer: Trailblazer trophy

Visit one hundred points of interest.

Unlocked Potential trophy

Spend mana to learn a spell for the first time.

Realized Potential trophy

Learn all the spells that can possibly be learned.

Call of the Fount: Baptized trophy

Acquire magical powers for the first time at a Fount of Blessing.

Call of the Fount: Beatified trophy

Acquire the magical powers available from all the Founts of Blessing.

Paragon trophy

Learn every spell.

Tinkerer trophy

Craft an item for the first time.

Craftsperson trophy

Craft a healing item and two of Frey's original pieces of equipment.

Kit and Caboodle trophy

Acquire every piece of equipment (except those only obtainable via sub-quests).

Hop, Step, Jump trophy

Perform five Shimmies in a row.

Hell of a Run trophy

Perform magic parkour for twenty seconds continuously.

Endless Runner trophy

Travel a total of 100km (62 mi) using magic parkour.

I Can Fly! trophy

Use Float to stay airborne for ten seconds.

Leapfrogger trophy

Jump over enemies a total of ten times.

Tit for Tat trophy

Perform ten precision counters.

No Mercy trophy

Perform thirty Killer Blows.

Knock 'Em Dead trophy

Finish three or more enemies with a single blast of Surge Magic.

Help Me Out Here trophy

Use the Disperse spell three times in a single battle.

Wildfire trophy

Defeat an enemy bound by the Tangled status effect with Sila's magic.

Shocker trophy

Electrocute three enemies at once.

From Every Angle trophy

Use all four types of Tanta magic in a single battle.

Through the Eyes of Another: Empath trophy

Complete your first flashback challenge at a Monument to Wisdom.

Through the Eyes of Another: Seer trophy

Complete flashback challenges at ten Monuments to Wisdom.

Through the Eyes of Another: Visionary trophy

Complete all flashback challenges at the Momunments to Wisdom.

Cat Person trophy

Befriend all of Tantas' familiars.

Happy Snapper trophy

Show pictures taken at all the photo spots to the children.

Above and Beyond trophy

Upgrade all your spells.

Abominizer trophy

Defeat all four abominations.

Archivist trophy

Unlock 80% of the Archive.

Barely There trophy

Hide for ten whole seconds - so long that people will forget you were there.