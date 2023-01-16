Trofeene til Forspoken avslørt

Med mindre enn ti dager igjen til Forspoken slippes har Powerpyx nå presentert samtlige trofeer fra spillet. Det er 54 av dem (inkludert Platinum), og du kan sjekke ut hele listen nedenfor.
Selv om spillet er konsolleksklusivt til PlayStation (tilsynelatende i minst to år) vil det også slippes via Microsoft Store på PC. Hvis du foretrekker Achievements, kan du laste ned spillet fra Microsoft Store, der det vil være de samme utfordringene som vanlig.
Merk at listen har milde spoilere, og du finner den under bildet.
Forspoken trophy
Earn every single trophy.
Attachments trophy
Acquire a mysterious golden bracelet.
Stuck trophy
Journey through a beautiful yet deadly other world.
The Interloper trophy
Swear vengeance on a deadly foe.
What Must Be Done trophy
Survive a nightmarish ordeal.
Might and Main trophy
Emerge victorious from a showdown in a great fortress.
Damned If You Do... trophy
Taste the sweetness of peace and the bitterness of disaster.
The Hue of Blue trophy
Submit yourself to otherworldly justice.
The Truth Will Out trophy
Emerge victorious from a trial to end all trials.
Breaking Point trophy
Learn a hard truth, and accept a harder one.
None the Wiser trophy
Emerge victorious from a conflict in a twisted reality.
Forspoken trophy
Hold the fate of the world in your hands.
Awakening trophy
Lay waste to a great evil for the sake of humankind.
Rebirth trophy
See to the needs of the people of Cipal.
Promises trophy
Make a promise to someone very special.
Moves trophy
Earn the praise of the mighty Pilo with your dancing.
Remembrance trophy
Say a complete set of remembrances to the departed.
A Roaring Trade trophy
Trade poppets for all available items.
Outdoorsperson trophy
Set up camp.
Pilgrimage: Initiate trophy
Visit your first monument.
Pilgrimage: Novice trophy
Visit twenty monuments.
Pilgrimage: Adept trophy
Visit fifty monuments.
Explorer: Seeker trophy
Visit ten points of interest.
Explorer: Pathfinder trophy
Visit fifty points of interest.
Explorer: Trailblazer trophy
Visit one hundred points of interest.
Unlocked Potential trophy
Spend mana to learn a spell for the first time.
Realized Potential trophy
Learn all the spells that can possibly be learned.
Call of the Fount: Baptized trophy
Acquire magical powers for the first time at a Fount of Blessing.
Call of the Fount: Beatified trophy
Acquire the magical powers available from all the Founts of Blessing.
Paragon trophy
Learn every spell.
Tinkerer trophy
Craft an item for the first time.
Craftsperson trophy
Craft a healing item and two of Frey's original pieces of equipment.
Kit and Caboodle trophy
Acquire every piece of equipment (except those only obtainable via sub-quests).
Hop, Step, Jump trophy
Perform five Shimmies in a row.
Hell of a Run trophy
Perform magic parkour for twenty seconds continuously.
Endless Runner trophy
Travel a total of 100km (62 mi) using magic parkour.
I Can Fly! trophy
Use Float to stay airborne for ten seconds.
Leapfrogger trophy
Jump over enemies a total of ten times.
Tit for Tat trophy
Perform ten precision counters.
No Mercy trophy
Perform thirty Killer Blows.
Knock 'Em Dead trophy
Finish three or more enemies with a single blast of Surge Magic.
Help Me Out Here trophy
Use the Disperse spell three times in a single battle.
Wildfire trophy
Defeat an enemy bound by the Tangled status effect with Sila's magic.
Shocker trophy
Electrocute three enemies at once.
From Every Angle trophy
Use all four types of Tanta magic in a single battle.
Through the Eyes of Another: Empath trophy
Complete your first flashback challenge at a Monument to Wisdom.
Through the Eyes of Another: Seer trophy
Complete flashback challenges at ten Monuments to Wisdom.
Through the Eyes of Another: Visionary trophy
Complete all flashback challenges at the Momunments to Wisdom.
Cat Person trophy
Befriend all of Tantas' familiars.
Happy Snapper trophy
Show pictures taken at all the photo spots to the children.
Above and Beyond trophy
Upgrade all your spells.
Abominizer trophy
Defeat all four abominations.
Archivist trophy
Unlock 80% of the Archive.
Barely There trophy
Hide for ten whole seconds - so long that people will forget you were there.