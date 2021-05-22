Trophy-listen til Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart er klar

Du ser på Annonser

Med bare tre uker igjen til lansering er Insomniac straks klare for å sende Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart til oss som jobber i spillverden. Dette betyr også at de siste detaljene begynner å komme på plass. Deriblant spillets Trophy-liste som nå har blitt lastet opp til PlayStation sin database. I kjent stil betyr dette at Exophase har fått tilgang til den, og dermed avslører hva som skal til for å få Platinum. Atter en gang virker det som om det ikke skal altfor mye til å klare alt. Jeg ønsker selvsagt ikke å røpe historiedetaljer, så de av dere som vil se historietrofeene må klikke på linken.

Rift Apart: Get Separated in Nefarious City (Bronse)

Hide 'N Seekerpede: Defeat the Seekerpede (Bronse)

Victory!: Complete a Battleplex Challenge (Bronse)

Can't Stop Me: Complete a Gold Cup Battleplex Challenge (Sølv)

Hey Lombax DJ: Play Three Songs on Zurkie's Jukebox (Bronse)

This Crystal Is My Things: Acquire Phase Quartz (Bronse)

More Than Lint: Enter a Hidden Pocket Dimension (Bronse)

Sartorial Steel: Acquire a Piece of Armor (Bronse)

Does This Make My Tail Look Big?: Acquire and Equip Head, Torso, and Leg Armor (Sølv)

Shiny!: Collect a Gold Bolt (Bronse)

Nooks and Crannies: Collect Five Gold Bolts (Sølv)

Quantum Mechanic: Repair a Dimensional Anomaly (Bronse)

They Blow Up So Fast: Get a Weapon to Level Five (Sølv)

There's Even a Cupholder: Fully Upgrade a Weapon (Sølv)

Full Rack: Fill a Weapon Wheel (Sølv)

Fully Stacked: Purchase All Weapons (Gull)

Glitch, Uh, Finds a Way: Complete All Glitch Challenges (Bronse)

Shifty Character: Hit Every Blizon Crystal on Blizar and Cordelion (Bronse)

BOING!: Bounce on Big Al, Clank, and Qwark's Parade Balloons (Bronse)

Max Relax: Find the Nefarious Citizens by the Hot Springs (Bronse)

Lombax and Chill: Turn on the TV in Rivet's Hideout (Bronse)

Alert the Sponsors: Perform Five Trick Jumps on a Grind Rail (Bronse)

Icebreaker: Melee Five Frozen Enemies (Bronse)

No Need for Multiball: Kill Two Enemies With a Single Ricochet Round (Bronse)

Return Policy: Kill 10 Enemies by Returning Shots with the Void Reactor (Bronse)

Hole Puncher: Get 20 Headshots with the Headhunter (Bronse)

Life of the Party: Deploy 50 Mr. Fungis (Bronse)

Extreme Gardening: Defeat 30 Enemies While They are Topiary'd (Bronse)

It's So Fluffy!: Find a CraiggerBear (Bronse)

UnBEARably Awesome: Find all CraiggerBears (Gull)

Extinction Event: Kill Five Grunthors (Bronse)

Just Stay Down: Defeat 30 Ejected Nefarious Trooper Heads (Bronse)

Must Go Faster: Do a Trick Jump While Going at Max Speed with the Hoverboots (Bronse)

Planning Some Destruction: Collect a Spybot (Bronse)

Aim to Misbehave: Acquire the RYNO (Søv)

Feeding Friendsy: Collect 10 Zurpstones for Trudi (Bronse)

Sweet, Sweet Victory: Collect Honey for Chef Tulio (Bronse)

Might've Broken Something: Collect Three Lorbs (Bronse)