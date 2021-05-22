Norsk
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Trophy-listen til Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart er klar

Med bare tre uker igjen til lansering er Insomniac straks klare for å sende Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart til oss som jobber i spillverden. Dette betyr også at de siste detaljene begynner å komme på plass. Deriblant spillets Trophy-liste som nå har blitt lastet opp til PlayStation sin database. I kjent stil betyr dette at Exophase har fått tilgang til den, og dermed avslører hva som skal til for å få Platinum. Atter en gang virker det som om det ikke skal altfor mye til å klare alt. Jeg ønsker selvsagt ikke å røpe historiedetaljer, så de av dere som vil se historietrofeene må klikke på linken.

Rift Apart: Get Separated in Nefarious City (Bronse)
Hide 'N Seekerpede: Defeat the Seekerpede (Bronse)
Victory!: Complete a Battleplex Challenge (Bronse)
Can't Stop Me: Complete a Gold Cup Battleplex Challenge (Sølv)
Hey Lombax DJ: Play Three Songs on Zurkie's Jukebox (Bronse)
This Crystal Is My Things: Acquire Phase Quartz (Bronse)
More Than Lint: Enter a Hidden Pocket Dimension (Bronse)
Sartorial Steel: Acquire a Piece of Armor (Bronse)
Does This Make My Tail Look Big?: Acquire and Equip Head, Torso, and Leg Armor (Sølv)
Shiny!: Collect a Gold Bolt (Bronse)
Nooks and Crannies: Collect Five Gold Bolts (Sølv)
Quantum Mechanic: Repair a Dimensional Anomaly (Bronse)
They Blow Up So Fast: Get a Weapon to Level Five (Sølv)
There's Even a Cupholder: Fully Upgrade a Weapon (Sølv)
Full Rack: Fill a Weapon Wheel (Sølv)
Fully Stacked: Purchase All Weapons (Gull)
Glitch, Uh, Finds a Way: Complete All Glitch Challenges (Bronse)
Shifty Character: Hit Every Blizon Crystal on Blizar and Cordelion (Bronse)
BOING!: Bounce on Big Al, Clank, and Qwark's Parade Balloons (Bronse)
Max Relax: Find the Nefarious Citizens by the Hot Springs (Bronse)
Lombax and Chill: Turn on the TV in Rivet's Hideout (Bronse)
Alert the Sponsors: Perform Five Trick Jumps on a Grind Rail (Bronse)
Icebreaker: Melee Five Frozen Enemies (Bronse)
No Need for Multiball: Kill Two Enemies With a Single Ricochet Round (Bronse)
Return Policy: Kill 10 Enemies by Returning Shots with the Void Reactor (Bronse)
Hole Puncher: Get 20 Headshots with the Headhunter (Bronse)
Life of the Party: Deploy 50 Mr. Fungis (Bronse)
Extreme Gardening: Defeat 30 Enemies While They are Topiary'd (Bronse)
It's So Fluffy!: Find a CraiggerBear (Bronse)
UnBEARably Awesome: Find all CraiggerBears (Gull)
Extinction Event: Kill Five Grunthors (Bronse)
Just Stay Down: Defeat 30 Ejected Nefarious Trooper Heads (Bronse)
Must Go Faster: Do a Trick Jump While Going at Max Speed with the Hoverboots (Bronse)
Planning Some Destruction: Collect a Spybot (Bronse)
Aim to Misbehave: Acquire the RYNO (Søv)
Feeding Friendsy: Collect 10 Zurpstones for Trudi (Bronse)
Sweet, Sweet Victory: Collect Honey for Chef Tulio (Bronse)
Might've Broken Something: Collect Three Lorbs (Bronse)

