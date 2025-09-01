Valorant Champions 2025: Here are the groups and when the tournament begins

HQ

The final regional events for the 2025 Valorant Champions Tour season has come to a close. As these tournaments are now in the books, we know the respective teams who are in attendance at Champions 2025, and likewise how the respective groups are arranged.

Set to happen from September 12, the group stage will run until the 22nd of the month, and as for how the groups are arranged, see the four groups below.

Group A:



Paper Rex



GiantX



Sentinels



XLG Esports



Group B:



Bilibili Gaming



Rex Regum Qeon



Fnatic



MiBR



Group C:



Team Liquid



NRG



EDward Gaming



DRX



Group D:



G2 Esports



Dragon Ranger Gaming



T1



Team Heretics



From each group, the best two teams will advance to the playoffs, while the worst two will be eliminated. As for when the playoffs will commence, this will start from September 25 and run until October 5, with $1 million being on the line for the winner. The group stage and the majority of the playoffs will also take place as Les Arenes in Evry-Courcouronnes, and the final four matches will happen at Accor Arena in Paris.

Who do you think is the favourite to win Champions 2025?