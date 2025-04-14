Virtus.pro crowned PUBG Players Tour Masters: EMEA victor

HQ

Over the weekend, an all-new PUBG: Battlegrounds tournament took place, with this known as the PUBG Players Tour Masters. This event featured several regional events (some of which are yet to conclude), and for those in the EMEA region, it saw a more surprising roster come out on top.

Virtus.pro has ended its trophy drought in PUBG by taking the EMEA portion of this tournament. The squad managed to net a grand total of 167 points across the various matches, which was enough to overcome FUT Esports and be crowned champion.

As for elsewhere around the world, the Americas portion also wrapped up, with this seeing Team Falcons crowned champion. The remaining events will see action happening on Korea and China as of later this week.