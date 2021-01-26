Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World får sjarmerende ny trailer

Du ser på Annonser

Du ser på Annonser

Vi har nylig fått en usedvanlig sjarmerende trailer for det kommende Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World, som skal slippes i løpet av perioden april-juni i år (den 22. april i Japan). Det handler om en remastret versjon av Mega Drive-klassikeren Monster World IV, som originalt ble sluppet i 1994. Utover den digitale utgaven slippes det også fysisk i tre varianter: Retail Edition, Collector's Edition og Mega Collector's Edition.

Prislapp og beskrivelse av alt innhold finner du nedenfor:



The Limited Edition is available for €39.99, limited to 3,500 copies for Nintendo Switch and 1,700 copies for PlayStation 4 worldwide.



The Collector's Edition is available for €99.99, limited to 2,500 copies for Nintendo Switch and 1,200 copies for PlayStation 4 worldwide and includes fantastic items to celebrate the game like Monster World Map, 2x OST (Original + Remix), Artbook and a Squishy Ball Pepelogoo and many more.



The Mega Collector's Edition is available for €179.99, limited to 999 copies for Nintendo Switch and 499 copies for PlayStation 4 worldwide. This edition celebrates the origins of the game and features everything from the Collector's Edition and in addition more awesome items like the Asha and Pepelogoo Figurine (18cm / 7.1"), Asha Pixel Pin, a Vinyl Sticker for your console and more.



Se traileren øverst.