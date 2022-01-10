Xbox Game Pass "var en stor del" av suksessen til Back 4 Blood

HQ

Under Fun & Serious Game Festival fikk vi muligheten til å treffe Turtle Rock Studios' produsent Lianne Papp, som hadde et panel for å forklare hennes rolle, hvilket for mange ikke føles like tydelig som for eksempel animatører eller programmerere - men som selvfølgelig er ekstremt viktig. Med tanke på utviklerens suksess med Back 4 Blood (som nådde over seks millioner spillere i oktober), spurte vi hvor mye det var til nytte for spillet å være på Xbox Game Pass. Papp svarte:

"I think the beauty of Game Pass is something that we are able to benefit from, and what I mean by that is, if you are a Game Pass subscriber, you suddenly have this low-barrier entry to trying a bunch of games (...) so anybody that was either on the fence about us, or maybe has never played a co-op zombie shooter, they were all able to try it and maybe they found something that spoke to them. And so I do think that that was massive, because it suddenly you didn't have to put down the price tag of the game to play it. So I do think that that was a big piece of it and I'm very excited to see that they're continuing to use it. In this household, we love it, it's significant!"

Fikk Xbox Game Pass deg til å sjekke ut spillet selv?