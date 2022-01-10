Cookie

Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.

Norsk
Følg oss
Gamereactor
nyheter
Back 4 Blood

Xbox Game Pass "var en stor del" av suksessen til Back 4 Blood

Abonner på vårt nyhetsbrev her! - Få info om julekalenderen

* Påkrevd felt
HQ

Under Fun & Serious Game Festival fikk vi muligheten til å treffe Turtle Rock Studios' produsent Lianne Papp, som hadde et panel for å forklare hennes rolle, hvilket for mange ikke føles like tydelig som for eksempel animatører eller programmerere - men som selvfølgelig er ekstremt viktig. Med tanke på utviklerens suksess med Back 4 Blood (som nådde over seks millioner spillere i oktober), spurte vi hvor mye det var til nytte for spillet å være på Xbox Game Pass. Papp svarte:

"I think the beauty of Game Pass is something that we are able to benefit from, and what I mean by that is, if you are a Game Pass subscriber, you suddenly have this low-barrier entry to trying a bunch of games (...) so anybody that was either on the fence about us, or maybe has never played a co-op zombie shooter, they were all able to try it and maybe they found something that spoke to them. And so I do think that that was massive, because it suddenly you didn't have to put down the price tag of the game to play it. So I do think that that was a big piece of it and I'm very excited to see that they're continuing to use it. In this household, we love it, it's significant!"

Fikk Xbox Game Pass deg til å sjekke ut spillet selv?

HQ
Back 4 Blood

Relaterte tekster

0
Back 4 BloodScore

Back 4 Blood
ANMELDELSE. Skrevet av Jonas Mäki

Vi har nok en gang knertet zombier, denne gangen i den åndelige oppfølgeren til Left 4 Dead. Har Turtle Rock noe nytt å tilføre dette litt slitne konseptet?



Loading next content