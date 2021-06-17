Cyberpunk 2077 fikser oppdrag og mer med ny oppdatering

Tidligere denne uken fikk vi vite at Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpunk 2077 kommer tilbake til PlayStation Store den 21. juni, så da passer det godt at CD Projekt Red fikser litt mer før den tid.

For nå kan du laste ned en ny oppdatering til Cyberpunk 2077 som fikser en rekke problemer i bestemte oppdrag, gjør spillet generelt mer stabilt og annet finpuss på alle plattformer. Nærmere bestemt ser oppdateringslisten slik ut:

Quests & Open World

Space Oddity





Fixed an issue where the "Open the package" objective could change location.



Gig: Family Matters





Fixed an issue where Juliet's car could disappear on sight after completing the quest.



Fixed a streaming issue in Juliet's house.



Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to enter Juliet's house if the player didn't meet either of the Attribute requirements.



The Heist



Fixed an issue where Jackie could go through glass.



Fixed an issue preventing some guards from attacking the player.



Fixed an issue where the "Search the Arasaka officer" objective could remain active after fulfilling it.



Fixed an issue where the mech didn't spawn in the lobby.



Fixed an issue where some Arasaka guards could clip through the door.



Fixed an issue where some guards could spawn on player's sight.



Fixed an issue where Arasaka officer's body could be unaccessible, making the player unable to loot the shard and blocking progression.



The Nomad





Removed unnecessary button prompts.



The Hunt





The news segment in the shard from River will now properly play audio.



The Beast in Me





Fixed an issue where progression could be blocked if the player left Claire after the Santo Domingo race too early.



Queen of the Highway





Fixed an issue where the Basilisk could clip through some of the trees.



Down on the Street





Fixed an issue where there were no quest-related dialogue options when talking to Wakako.



Forward to Death





Smoke and dust will no longer flicker when riding the Basilisk.



Gig: Goodbye, Night City





Fixed an issue where progression could get blocked after rescuing Bruce if the player called Delamain.



Path of Glory





Fixed an issue where V could get stuck in the AV if they stood at the landing spot before it arrived.



Gig: No Fixers





Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to open the door to Dakota's garage at the end of the quest.



Fixed an issue where Iris could teleport instead of walking.



Gig: Getting Warmer...





Fixed an issue where fixer's car could drive straight through the intersection instead of turning right.



Fixed an issue where the prompt to use the coolant on 8ug8ear could still be selected while plugging her out, which could break the animation.



Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to pick up 8ug8ear.



Fixed an issue where NPCs could spawn underground, blocking progression.



Gig: Many Ways to Skin a Cat





Fixed an issue where notifications from Regina regarding this gig could appear during The Heist.



Fixed an issue where it was possible to connect to the computer after failing the quest by destroying the van, which resulted in player getting stuck.



Fixed an issue where progression could get stuck on the "Go to the Revere Courier Servies facilities" objective.



Cyberpsycho Sighting: Where the Bodies Hit the Floor





Fixed an issue where after collecting the information the next objective to send it to Regina wouldn't appear.



Cyberpsycho Sighting: On Deaf Ears





Fixed an issue where after collecting the information the next objective to send it to Regina wouldn't appear.



I Fought the Law





Fixed an issue where River wouldn't be present at the meeting spot before entering Red Queen's Race.



Gameplay





Fixed an issue where after killing a NPC and stealing their car, their body could get stuck in the car.



Adam Smasher will no longer receive damage during animations between his attack phases.



Fixed an issue where dropping a NPC's body caused too much destruction.



Cataresist cyberware should now work properly.







Visual





Fixed Johnny's spectral appearance in various quests.



Fixed various issues related to clipping in NPCs' clothes.



Fixed appearance of rocks in the Badlands.



The Pickup: Fixed an issue where one of the Maelstromers was T-posing.



Stability and performance





Numerous crash fixes in animations, UI, scene, physics and gameplay systems.



Memory optimizations and memory management improvements in various systems (reducing the number of crashes).



Various console CPU optimizations.



Memory and I/O improvement leading to fewer instances of NPCs with identical appearances spawning in the same area, and to improved streaming.



PC-specific





Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to click the upgrade button while playing with 1280x720 resolution.



Fixed an issue where toggling the Windowed and Fullscreen modes with Alt+Enter made the game appear unresponsive.



[Steam] Changing language settings to default will now set it to the language of the Steam client.



A popup message asking to verify integrity of game data will now be displayed when incomplete or corrupted game data is detected.



Xbox-scpecific

