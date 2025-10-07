Gamereactor

FaZe Clan backtracks by returning to Rain for rest of ESL Pro League Season 22

The tournament comes to a close later this week.

It somewhat surprised many to hear that FaZe Clan and Håvard "rain" Nygaard were ending a relationship that had spanned almost a complete decade. But this was revealed to the world recently, explaining that the two intend to go their separate ways. Although not quite as expected...

FaZe Clan has backtracked a tad and welcomed Rain back into its main Counter-Strike 2 line-up for the rest of the ESL Pro League Season 22. This is happening because for the rest of the tournament, Jakub "jcobbb" Pietruszewski has been benched, which is only temporary as jcobbb will return to the team's main roster at the CS Asia Championships 2025 tournament from next week.

"rain will be rejoining the active roster immediately, while jcobbb will be moved to the bench for the remainder of ESL Pro League Season 22.

"Following EPL, rain will return to the bench, and we will attend CAC 2025 with a roster of karrigan, broky, Twistzz, frozen, and jcobbb."

Were you surprised by this change of plans?

Counter-Strike 2

