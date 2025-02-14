Team Liquid is the next esports organisation to sign a chess grandmaster

HQ

Just yesterday, we reported on the news that Team Vitality had added a chess grandmaster to its ranks, an individual who will represent the French team at tournaments around the world and including the Esports World Cup in the summer. Now, we can add that Team Liquid is following suit, by also signing a chess grandmaster.

Specifically, it's Fabiano Caruana who has joined the North American team. He is a four-time U.S. Open champion, a world champion challenger, and the third-highest rated player of all-time, and now he'll be representing Team Liquid at tournaments around the world, most likely including the Esports World Cup in the summer too.

Speaking about joining Team Liquid, Caruana added: "Very excited to be part of @TeamLiquid and looking forward to the future!"

Which team do you think will be the next to sign a chess grandmaster?