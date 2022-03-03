The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Geralt Statue by Sideshow Collectibles - Utpakking

Dansk
Vi pakker ut og bygger denne detaljerte og store statuen av White Wolf fra Sideshow Collectibles. Du finner statuen her: https://www.sideshow.com/collectibles/the-witcher-3-wild-hunt-geralt-sideshow-collectibles-200601 Og se Sideshow Collectibles' andre The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt produkter her: https://www.sideshow.com/brands/the-witcher-3-wild-hunt