The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Geralt Statue by Sideshow Collectibles - Utpakking

Vi pakker ut og bygger denne detaljerte og store statuen av White Wolf fra Sideshow Collectibles. Du finner statuen her: https://www.sideshow.com/collectibles/the-witcher-3-wild-hunt-geralt-sideshow-collectibles-200601 Og se Sideshow Collectibles' andre The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt produkter her: https://www.sideshow.com/brands/the-witcher-3-wild-hunt