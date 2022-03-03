Norsk
Wildwood Title Reveal - Film Trailer

Laika Studios have released a trailer announcing the name of their upcoming film, which will be titled Wildwood. The studio behind animated hits such as Coraline and Paranorman is set to release this new stop-motion feature in 2025, calling it "a tale of love, loss, sacrifice, and secrets". And, if you can't wait until 2025 for the film's release, then you're in luck, as Laika say it's based upon the novel of the same name written by The Decemberists lead singer Colin Meloy.

