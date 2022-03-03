Philips Hue Lightguide (Quick Look) - Statement-belysning

Vi tar en titt på Philips' håndblåste smartpærer, som finnes som en del av selskapets Hue -serie.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.When it comes to building the fundamental building blocks of your smart home, I've always argued that while Philips Hue takes a pretty penny for even the most basic of things that you need to make it work, the overall functionality and the reliability and the versatility that you get from their bulbs, their lamps, whatever it is that you might get from them, it's just so much better than the majority of the other manufacturers on the market that you might as well just eat up that premium price point and get started."
"And it's become even more clear now with some of the new products that they've launched over the past couple of months.This specifically focused on what is called LightGuard.Now LightGuard is this bulb in general."
"It comes in a few different shapes, like an elliptical one, like an Edison one, and it's not like Philips Hue themselves haven't made big like statement piece light bulbs before, but I just think that this is absolutely fantastic.This is 500 lumen at 2700K and obviously supports the full range of colors that you would get from a color Philips Hue bulb."
"And it emerges from this plinth here in the center of the glass, meaning that it kind of gets this gradient feel as the light cascades from the middle and then outwards through the glass.It looks absolutely fantastic."
"But overall, considering the fact that this is a mass market product, I think that it looks great.And you know what is even greater about it?These are hand-blown bulbs, which is something that you just don't see that very often with these kinds of, you know, mega core products that hand-blown bulb, meaning there's going to be subtle differences in each one."
"I love that.And when you get millions of color nuances through the Hue app with this, well, then you're in a good, you're in a good spot, basically.This obviously as all modern Philips Hue products are both Wi-Fi based and also automatically Bluetooth based."
"If your Wi-Fi connection should stumble, fall apart, go completely offline for days, then the unit that you use to control them automatically switches to Bluetooth, meaning that you can still control your lights.With the full range of all the stuff that you need to do with the Hue app, that's great."
"I think it has a really unique look and feel.And obviously you could hang it upside down and just a really simple setup.It's that beautiful.So it will look beautiful, but you could pair it with something like this."
"This is the Light Guard 3D base.And I don't know if you can tell on the camera, but this is 3D printed.And that might look like a cop-out since it's that much more simple and therefore perhaps cheaper for Hue, Philips Hue to manufacture, but that's not the case."
"This is 3D printed bases, which is made by biocircular materials, meaning that this is much more sustainable and ethical than a lot of the competing products that you'll see on the market.It has this little tactile texture because of it."
"Maybe due to the way that 3D printers basically amass volume of material to create the shapes that you want to create, but it's absolutely gorgeous.This is in the sage color where you can also get one in sand and in black, but it obviously mainly turns something like this, the Light Guard bulb using the Light Guard 3D base into a table lamp."
"And we have this at home actually.I was cheeky and I took it home, at least for the testing period, and we just absolutely love it.I think it creates wonderful lighting and is, of course, very versatile thanks to the Hue app, but it also just feels like a quality product."
"So for much more on Philips Hue, including a full review of these two, see you soon on Game Rancher.Bye."