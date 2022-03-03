GRTV News - Rapport: Sony jobber med en ny håndholdt PlayStation

Er bærbare spill fremtiden?
"But without further ado, today we are looking at Sony's new handheld console, but Alex, what about the PlayStation Portal, didn't Sony just release that? Well, it seems like they're, even though they are quite happy, reportedly, with the PlayStation Portal, they want something that's a bit more substantial, because as you may know, the PlayStation Portal is sort of more of a companion device to the PS5 than it is it's own handheld system, so unlike the Nintendo Switch, which you can take with you on the go without necessarily needing something at home to work alongside it, I would say that the PlayStation Portal is more akin to the Wii U tablet, in that it needs a PlayStation 5 for it to function, that doesn't mean you can't take it on the go with you, people, you know, have been travelling with the PlayStation Portal, and as long as they've got a WiFi connection, they can stream stuff from their PS5. That connection needs to be good, though, and it also needs to have, again, a console installed. They're sort of changing that as cloud streaming is coming to the PlayStation Portal, but as well as that, Sony is apparently getting a new handheld that is going to look at, sort of, aim and take a shot at the king of all handhelds in the Nintendo Switch, as similarly to Microsoft, who have also confirmed that they're developing an Xbox handheld, Sony wants it to be, sort of, a portable gaming device that is extending its reach beyond just, sort of, sitting at home and playing with a console. Now, for a lot of people, this is going to be a quite interesting development, and it's probably going to be something that you're going to want to keep an eye on, because depending on the power level of this device, it could really be an interesting device for us to take with us on the go. Now, at the minute, the Nintendo Switch, sort of, it's less powerful than a lot of phones nowadays, and it's also, sort of, even though there's some magical wizardry done with some of the games developed on it, you can tell, sort of, from a graphics standpoint and from a performance standpoint, that it is a machine of the past. The Steam Deck, and more machines like it, like the ROG Ally and stuff like that, they're more, sort of, future-based, but again, their power is, sort of, akin to a last-gen console, if we're really thinking about what they are capable of. So, as we look to the future, I think Sony and Microsoft, with these new devices, need to, sort of, prove that portable gaming might not be as powerful as taking home a console or having a PC tower at home, but it should be something that is capable of running things that are, you know, pretty pretty, in a way, that you want to have, you know, on you. And again, the portable market is growing, because a lot of people now, as gamers are growing older, you don't necessarily have access to a TV or a computer monitor all the time, and you might want to just sit down and play something for a little bit, whether on your commute or on the sofa while, you know, your kids or your partner watches something in the background. Let me know, would you consider buying a PlayStation gaming device if it was portable, a bit better than the PlayStation Portal? Let me know all that and more, and I'll see you tomorrow for some more JLTV news. Goodbye!"