Netgear Nighthawk M3 (Quick Look) - Den uunnværlige 5G Mobile Hotspot-ruteren

"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.I think it's about a year and a half ago we took a look at the Netgear Nighthawk M6 Pro, which was Netgear's Nighthawk series bid on what a really high-end premium 5G router would look like."
"And we quite liked it.I liked it a lot because the results, as is the most important thing about something like a networking device, spoke for themselves.But as we also mentioned in that written review at the very least, it's also incredibly expensive."
"Like when you're paying like $800 for a 5G router, then that must really matter to you.Like you are in a business segment or something like that where you find yourself at a point where you would pay that kind of money and had a data SIM card which would have close to no caps for it to make any sense."
"You would have to have like a summer home where you don't want or you don't have access to regular Wi-Fi, but you have a good enough satellite connection for strong 5G data speeds.Again, very specific thing.So it made all the sense in the world to lower that price of admission just a little bit."
"And that is exactly what Netgear has done.This is the Nighthawk M3.And it is, in some cases, depending on where you look, around half the price, a bit more than that."
"In typical Nighthawk style, this is still too expensive, but it is an incredibly cool toy or gadget that enables you web access in situations where you normally wouldn't have had it.And I can see that working for a lot of folks."
"So for one, the general gist is the same.You put in a 5G data SIM card and you can use it either portably.There is a pretty big battery in here, which will allow for around, I think, eight hours of continuous use."
"Or you can plug it in directly.And by that account, what then happens is that it can actually afford it larger or better speeds.And it functions as sort of a router on the go or at a rented home or whatever."
"There's a lot of different possibilities there.Point is that you go through some core settings on this little 2.4-inch LCD display, which also enables a bunch of extra features that has a built-in VPN, for instance.Inside we find a Snapdragon STX, SDX62 chipset, the same as in the M6 Pro."
"And then there is a Wi-Fi 6, which basically is an AX3600 data speed connection that goes up to 2.5 gigabits per second that enables 32 connected units at once.Well, then it's ready to go, essentially.Now, it only covers around 90 square meters, meaning that it cannot be like a mansion where you don't want, where you don't have readily available sort of fiber optic internet or something like that."
"This covers, let's say, like a skiing cottage where you were staying for a week.And instead of using your phone to share a 5G internet connection that drains the battery or something like that, you have this as a real proprietary solution for the entire, like stay and for everyone living under those conditions in that period of time."
"Or as Netgear themselves have said, you have it with you in your luggage and you bring it with you on business trips or something like that because this won't drain your battery.This has your dedicated data SIM card and there might be special cases for that.So that is really cool."
"And again, for around half the price, it's nice to be able to get that.There are some sacrifices.It's not Wi-Fi 6E like the M6 Pro, but you still get all the benefits, I would say.So really cool stuff."
"We'll review this with some results and see you on the next one.Bye."