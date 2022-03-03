Norsk
Blades of Fire

Blades of Fire - Announce Trailer

MercurySteam has been teasing for a while their new project, with a dark fantasy setting, and it has just been announced... with a launch coming very soon. Mercury's new game is called Blades of Fire, and it's an action adventure tittle, starring the son of the King's Ward called Aran de Lira who is as much of a fighter as a forger, and the game's combat system will rely heavily on forging unique weapons and test them. Blades of Fire will launch very soon: PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC... as an Epic Games Store exclusive. It will launch on May 22, 2025.

