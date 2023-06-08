GRTV News - Halo Studios har blitt rammet av nedbemanninger

Alt dette skjedde etter utgivelsen av « Halo: Campaign Evolved.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another JRTV News.Today we're going to be touching a little bit on Halo, because following the release of Campaign Evolved last week, officially actually, because it's kind of almost been now two weeks since it's been available for the sort of early access adopters or preview edition adopters, whatever you want to call it."
"But anyway, now the game's been out for a decent amount of time, we're starting to see the impact of how it's performing.And essentially, as has been the case with pretty much everything in the games industry these days, there's layoffs occurring.Now some of these layoffs, I know it sounds silly, some of these layoffs are kind of expected because some of these employees have been brought on to get the game over the line and now that the game's over the line their services aren't required."
"That's quite a common thing in the games industry to have to bring on those sort of additional staff to help you reach that final milestone.But there are also people being affected here who have been with Halo Studios for years showing that the layoffs are in fact, let's say, deeper cut than you may initially notice.But anyway, let's have a look."
"Halo Studios lays off staff following the release of Halo Campaign Evolved.This includes not only staff from external teams but also those who have been employed by the studio for many years.Last week was a historic one for Master Chief in his ring world as Halo Campaign Evolved was released.It's the first game in the series developed using the Unreal Engine."
"and also the first game in the series to be released on a PlayStation console.Plus it's obviously a tribute to the Halo universe, which turns 25 in November.Reviews have been consistently positive and many have noted that it's a truly impressive game, confirming Master Chief's adventure still holds up.However, it seems Halo Studios' excitement over the game's completion may be somewhat tempered."
"Insider Gaming reports an unknown number of employees were laid off after the game was finished.This concludes some contract workers who were hired specifically for the completion of Halo Campaign Evolved, and while it's standard procedure for them to be let go, even permanent employees report having been asked to leave.Among them are prominent figures such as Halo Studios producer Nick Triteman who wrote on LinkedIn, After 6.5 years working on Halo and dodging just as many rounds of layoffs, it has finally caught up to me."
"I have nothing but love for Halo and the folks at the studio, this is just a tough reality in the gaming industry right now.I am open to new roles as a producer slash project manager, working remotely or hybrid in the Seattle area.During my time, I have had the honour of supporting multiple amazing teams ranging from art, networking, localisation, narrative and being the product owner."
"Halo Infinite Social Multiplayer Pillar I think when you look at Halo Campaign Evolved as a game, I think it's kind of a strange one because Halo fans, people, you know, this game is probably designed as a bit of a love letter to Halo, right?And Halo fans, they'd be more than familiar with Campaign Evolved at this point, or, sorry, Combat Evolved at this point, because it's been redone so many different times."
"I mean, the Master Chief Collection isn't that old, and yet they basically did a remake of Combat Evolved for the Master Chief Collection anyway.So this is a game that veterans who have been around for the entirety of the Halo saga are more than familiar with, people who sort of managed to pick up on the earlier chapters of Halo through the Massachief collection are familiar with, and you look at it now and you go well it doesn't have multiplayer, so this is a game that is tailored to those who are specifically looking to re-experience that adventure again, that original story."
"and I think the game also has its own degree of issues, AI, enemy AI rather, I think is a bit stiff and a bit too predictable in times if anything, but regardless of the actual performance of the game I think the entire concept behind it is a little bit unusual.Which is why I don't think I was, I don't think you ever sort of look at it and think it was going to be a huge system seller."
"It's more of a niche product despite the fact that it's got the Halo name attached to it.So, I don't know what necessarily Microsoft were looking for when it comes to sales for the game.But, you know, if the idea here was that this is going to build on, or this is going to perform in a way that maybe Halo Infinite didn't perform, I don't think it was ever going to be that game."
"To me, you'd make this game because you want to set the foundation for building future Halo projects.But I'm not too sure...I'm not too sure that this is much better Context Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context, Context"