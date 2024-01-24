Norsk
Oscar-utdelingen 2024: Alle kategorier og nominasjoner

Den 96. årlige Oscar-utdelingen finner sted i mars. Her er hvem som er nominert til en pris.

HQ

Det er snart tid for den mest prestisjefylte prisutdelingen i filmbransjen. Den 96. årlige Academy Awards (også kjent som Oscar-utdelingen) går av stabelen 10. mars 2024. Det store showet vil samle de største stjernene i hele verden når det arrangeres på Dolby Theatre i Ovation Hollywood, og listen over kategorier og nominerte er nå offentliggjort. Ta en titt på dem alle nedenfor.

Leading Actor:



  • Bradley Cooper in Maestro

  • Colman Domingo in Rustin

  • Paul Giamatti in The Holdovers

  • Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer

  • Jeffrey Wright in American Fiction

Supporting Actor:



  • Sterling K. Brown in American Fiction

  • Robert De Niro in Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Robert Downey Jr. in Oppenheimer

  • Ryan Gosling in Barbie

  • Mark Ruffalo in Poor Things

Leading Actress:



  • Annette Bening in Nyad

  • Lily Gladstone in Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Sandra Hüller in Anatomy of a Fall

  • Carey Mulligan in Maestro

  • Emma Stone in Poor Things

Supporting Actress:



  • Emily Blunt in Oppenheimer

  • Danielle Brooks in The Color Purple

  • America Ferrera in Barbie

  • Jodie Foster in Nyad

  • Da'Vine Joy Randolph in The Holdovers

Best Animated Feature:



  • The Boy and the Heron

  • Elemental

  • Nimona

  • Robot Dreams

  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Cinematography:



  • El Conde - Edward Lachman

  • Killers of the Flower Moon - Rodrigo Prieto

  • Maestro - Matthew Libatique

  • Oppenheimer - Hoyte van Hoytema

  • Poor Things - Robbie Ryan

Directing:



  • Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet

  • Killers of the Flower Moon - Martin Scorsese

  • Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

  • Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos

  • The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Documentary Feature Film:



  • Bobi Wine: The People's Present - Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek

  • The Eternal Memory

  • Four Daughters - Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha

  • To Kill a Tiger - Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim

  • 20 Days in Mariupol - Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath

Documentary Short Film:



  • The ABCs of Book Banning - Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic

  • The Barber of Little Rock - John Hoffman and Christine Turner

  • Island in Between - S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien

  • The Last Repair Shop - Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

  • Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó - Sean Wang and Sam Davis

Costume Design:



  • Barbie - Jacqueline Durran

  • Killers of the Flower Moon - Jacqueline West

  • Napoleon - Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

  • Oppenheimer - Ellen Mirojnick

  • Poor Things - Holly Waddington

Editing:



  • Anatomy of a Fall - Laurent Sénéchal

  • The Holdovers - Kevin Tent

  • Killers of the Flower Moon - Thelma Schoonmaker

  • Oppenheimer - Jennifer Lame

  • Poor Things - Yorgos Mavropsaridis

International Film:



  • Io Capitano - Italy

  • Perfect Days - Japan

  • Society of the Snow - Spain

  • The Teachers' Lounge - Germany

  • The Zone of Interest - United Kingdom

Makeup and Hairstyling:



  • Golda - Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue

  • Maestro - Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell

  • Oppenheimer - Luisa Abel

  • Poor Things - Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

  • Society of the Snow - Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé

Original Score:



  • American Fiction - Laura Karpman

  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny - John Williams

  • Killers of the Flower Moon - Robbie Robertson

  • Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson

  • Poor Things - Jerskin Fendrix

Original Song:



  • The Fire Inside from Flamin' Hot - Diane Warren

  • I'm Just Ken from Barbie - Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

  • It Never Went Away from American Symphony by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

  • Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon - Scott George

  • What Was I Made For from Barbie - Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

Best Picture:



  • The Holdovers

  • American Fiction

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Oppenheimer

  • Barbie

  • Poor Things

  • The Zone of Interest

  • Past Lives

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • Maestro

Production Design:



  • Barbie - Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer

  • Killers of the Flower Moon - Jack Fisk and Adam Willis

  • Napoleon - Arthur Max and Elli Griff

  • Oppenheimer - Ruth De Jong and Claire Kaufman

  • Poor Things - James Price, Shana Heath and Zsuzsa Mihalek

Best Animated Short Film:



  • Letter to a Pig - Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter

  • Ninety-Five Senses - Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess

  • Our Uniform - Yegane Moghaddam

  • Pachyderme - Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius

  • War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko - Dave Mullins and Brad Booker

Best Live Action Short Film:



  • The After - Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham

  • Invincible - Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron

  • Knight of Fortune - Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk

  • Red, White and Blue - Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane

  • The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar - Wes Anderson and Steven Rales

Sound:



  • The Creator - Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

  • Maestro - Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One - Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

  • Oppenheimer - Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O'Connell

  • The Zone of Interest - Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn

Visual Effects:



  • The Creator - Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould

  • Godzilla Minus One - Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima

  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek

  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One - Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould

  • Napoleon - Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould

Adapted Screenplay:



  • American Fiction - Cord Jefferson

  • Barbie - Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach

  • Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

  • Poor Things - Tony McNamara

  • The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Original Screenplay:



  • Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

  • The Holdovers - David Hemingson

  • Maestro - Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer

  • May December - Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik

  • Past Lives - Celine Song



