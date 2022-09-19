She-Hulk: Attorney At Law-Intervju

HQ

Hvor mange rettslige ordspill kan man snike inn i en artikkel uten innsigelser? Ikke vet jeg, men jeg aktor å finne det ut. Knis. Ok, nå er det nok tulling. Du kan kanskje si at vi henlegger hele greia. Til intervjuet!

Førstemann ut er en av seriens to regissører, nemlig Anu Valia. Som ansvarlig regissør for episodene fem, seks og syv var det meget interessant å høre hva hun hadde å si om den grønne superkvinnens realfilm-debut.

Hola! Det første jeg lurer på er selvfølgelig hvordan denne opplevelsen har vært; Hvordan var det å være med på å skape, forme og etablere She-Hulk i realfilm for første gang?

Anu: A lot of the credit goes to Kat Coiro, who directed the first four episodes and then directed the last two. I mean, she really established the look and the feeling of the show and then, as a guest director, I kinda come in and add my own sort of ideas to the episodes I direct. It was really wild and fun, I think we all - everybody on production and in front of and behind the camera - understood the challenge, bringing She-Hulk to people's television screens. It's a huge collaborative effort, there's so many people involved who made this happen. It was a really joyful experience.

Fortell meg litt om erfaringene dine rundt å lage en TV-serie som kombinerer elementer fra både juridiske advokatprogrammer og actionfylte superheltprogrammer.

Anu: A lot of that goes down to the writing. You're dealing with the "case of the week", but then you're also dealing with her being a superhero and she's got other shit she's gotta deal with. The strength of the scripts is that they balance that well, so my challenge is making sure that that comes out when we're filming, and making sure to keep the edit in mind when we're filming, as well.

Blant ett fruktfat av superhelter, hva er det som skiller ut She-Hulk som karakter?

Anu: First of all, she's very self-aware, she's funny, she's self-deprecating. When Jennifer is She-Hulk she owns who she is, which is a very attractive thing - there's some wish fulfillment there, personally - but then also, Jennifer is dealing with some real-life shit. It's like, if you really think about it, if you got superpowers and you also have the job of your dreams that you've been working towards your whole life to have, how does that mess with your life? We kinda look at these superhero stories and go "oh, that would be sick" and yeah, it would be nice to walk home alone at night and be safe, but would you really want to join the Avengers when you have shit to do? I think that's a real thing and I really appreciate how the show explores that on a truthful level.

Tillates improvisering på en såpass stor produksjon som dette?

Anu: Definitely. The scripts are very tight, but the actors are so talented, and we try to keep a very loose set. There was a lot of improv that made it into the show.

På hvilken måte gikk du frem som regissør under innspilling av en serie som lener seg så tungt på spesialeffekter som She-Hulk jo gjør?

Anu: You need to always be thinking about what the final thing is going to look like, what are we really going to see. When Tatiana's She-Hulk she's in a motion capture outfit - and she's on these blocks and she's got a helmet on - but she never for a second forgot what her physicality was supposed to be like. She literally would transform. My job as a director is to sort of also remind people of the vastness of the spaces we're in when you're shooting on a blue screen.

Hvordan er det å jobbe med Marvel og være en del av et slikt stort univers?

Anu: It's such an honor. It's not something I thought I would be a part of at all. If you knew my background...it's just like, pinch me.

Som en Hulk er en god deo viktigere enn ever.

Da sier vi takk til Anu. De neste som er klare for avhør er Josh Segarra og Renée Elise Goldsberry som spiller She-Hulks advokatkollegaer Pug og Mallory.

Ålreit, folkens. Dere er offisielt en del av mødderføkkings MCU - Hvordan føles det?

Josh: It's awesome. It's a pretty crazy feeling. I didn't even know to dream this big, I'm gonna be honest with you. I was raised in Orlando - Nickelodeon Studios was in my backyard - so to me, the dream started with wanting to be on Nickelodeon. Now, we are in this universe and it will never stop being cool, it will never stop being a dream come true, and with every new Marvel thing coming out you best believe your boy is going to be over here going "Yeah, Pug is SOMEWHERE around that thing that's happening. Pug is there now.» That's what it feels like.

Renée: I did a television show called Altered Carbon with Anthony Mackie - and I had just come off of Hamilton - so I was feeling pretty good about myself, and then I started hanging out with Captain America and I realized "Oh, there's a whole 'nother level of love for a universe". To be able to be welcomed into it in any role is a dream come true, and I was very excited.

Drømte dere om å ha superkrefter da dere var barn?

Josh: Oooh, absolutely! What were yours, Renée?

Renée: Oh gosh, I think the biggest question you always had when you were a kid was "which one"?

Josh: Exactly!

Renée: I absolutely dreamt of being able to fly, and I dreamt of having so much strength and power that no one could intimidate me - and as I get older, I start dreaming of blinking someone in to clean my house. When I think of flying now it's like "is it cold up there?".

Hvilket adjektiv ville dere brukt til å beskrive forholdet mellom karakterene deres og Jennifer Walters (She-Hulk)?

Renée: Complicated. Beautifully complicated, if you'll give me two. I think they are two very professional women that are extremely ambitious, and in this show - in this world - there's no apology about the fact that Jennifer is taking over because she is a superhero. I think that's one of the things that are so beautiful about playing a woman who is a superhero in her own way - in how hard she works and with her track record of success - and that these two women have to deal with each other. I love that they're not gonna gloss over the complicated nature of this relationship, because I think it's real. I think it's real that people are competitive with each other and sometimes still need each other.

Josh: Ride or die. That's Pug.

Jeg tror ikke Josh helt skjønte spørsmålet, men det går bra. Vi har et helt koldtbord av Marvel-programmer nå, så hva er det som gjør She-Hulk annerledes?

Renée: I love when you didn't think of something that was so obviously right in front of you. That's what I love about this show. Like, how does the actual legal system apply to this entire world (Marvel-universet, altså) and why haven't we really talked about that? I totally didn't think of that, it's like we were just introduced to the element of superpowers into our universe and that there wouldn't be any legal complications for it. This show tackles that, and I think that makes it unique.

Josh: I feel like you're reading a comic book when you're watching this show, like you're watching a comic book happen in front of your eyes. I love the art, the quick cuts.

Josh, samler du på joggesko, i likhet med Pug?

Josh: Uuh no, I'm not a collector, I've got buddies that are definite collectors, uuhm...I've got, honestly, I've got shoes, I've got about four pairs of Jordans, and I've got like two pairs of Penny Hardaways...and I've got a couple pairs of New Balances -

Renée: Oh my god.

Josh: - and that's where my collection ends.

Renée: I was gonna say, if you go any further you are a collector.

Josh: And I have one pair of Allan Iversons! I got one pair!

Når hobbyen som ufrivillig borgerverner bokstavelig talt koster skjorta.

Josh dømmes med andre ord skyldig som joggeskosamler idet sistemann i vitneboksen ankommer - nemlig Jameela Jamil, Titania selv.

Hei, Jameela! Hyggelig å treffe deg. Først og fremst er jeg nysgjerrig på hvordan det var for deg å spille mot en datagenerert skapning som ikke fysisk befant seg i samme rom som deg i virkeligheten?

Jameela: It was definitely a new experience, having to work with a face on top of Tatiana's head or sometimes just a cut-out of Tatiana if we couldn't be on set at the same time. It was definitely very unusual, so that was a big challenge and I feel that now that I've done this show I can do anything because they threw so much at me. Just trying to be funny and doing an american accent while beating people up is already such a stretch for my tiny brain that I feel ready for it all now. This was an amazing bootcamp - with an incredible team behind it.

Titania er jo litt spesiell som skurk, hun fremstår nesten som en ond kjendis. Hva er målet hennes?

Jameela: I think Titania represents a sad mistake that a lot of women make, which is believing the patriarchy when the patriarchy says there can only be one, you know? We see it play out in society all the time. There's a new hot actress and we say move over, 'cause this new girl's in town. Same thing with female rappers, there can only be one. We can have a hundred male rappers who are all quite similar, but no more than one top queen bee female rapper at a time. We do it with tennis players, we do it in every area and so I think Titania is a double agent for the patriarchy; she's a misogynist, and I think she buys into the idea that "this town is only big enough for the one of us". That's something I definitely don't believe in my personal life, but I think is really important to show on-screen so that maybe someone might recognize that in themselves, and see how ugly it is.

Såkalt "review bombing" har dessverre blitt en greie, og det digitale landskapet på internettet populeres av fordomsfulle mennesker. Hva er tankene dine rundt dette?

Jameela: I know there are some people who haven't seen the show who swarmed us with 1-star reviews. I don't care, because they haven't seen the show. Every single place I go I get stopped by people of all ages telling me how much they love the show, how they've never seen anything like it. There are just some angry people who I think - because they haven't seen the show - assume they're being attacked, mostly men. Maybe it's because they think it's a misandrist show because we're talking about misogyny, but I'm playing the biggest misogamist in the show and I'm a woman. Misogyny is something that impacts everyone. It impacts women, but patriarchy hurts men even more, the suicide rates are the highest in young men. This is a show where we're saying hey, we've seen the world through men's eyes for the whole of Hollywood - now we're inviting you in to see what the world looks like from our perspective, so that maybe we can figure this out together and find a better way. We're not trying to attack or hurt anyone, we're just saying this thing exists all around us, and it's hurting everyone. Let's figure it out.

Ville Titania tatt opp kampen mot Thanos?

Jameela: Oh, I think she would. Whether or not she could beat him she one hundred percent would. There's nobody Titania would ever back down from. I mean, throughout the comics the biggest thing about Titania is her ego. She would fight anyone, and maybe Thanos would be who she annoys to death. She'd wear him down.

Hva tror du er Marvels største styrke som et filmatisk univers?

Jameela: The fact that almost every single Marvel film or TV show is telling a much more important story underneath. All of the action, all of the comedy and all of the drama is all the spoonful of sugar that helps the medicine go down. We get to learn without feeling like we're being preached at. In this hugely unrelatable universe - the stories are very relatable. Considering the access that they have to billions of people around the world of all kinds of ages and backgrounds, it's so important to have something like Marvel that can teach people things without making them feel like they're at school. 'cause nobody likes school.

- En uttalelse jeg er sikker på at mange er enige i (men jeg skal ikke lage noen sak om det), så til neste gang stiller vi prosessen i bero og viser til den ikke-obligatoriske meldeplikten du som leser har til å sjekke ut She-Hulk på Disney+. Sofa-juryen er fremdeles ute da nye episoder lander på strømmetjenesten hver torsdag, men undertegnede beskriver det som «jævla digg feel-good TV.

Court adjourned.