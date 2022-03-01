Gamereactor Norge. Se de nyeste spilltrailerne, pluss ferske intervjuer fra de største spillmessene i verden. Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.

Die in the Dungeon (Rebeca Let's Play)

We played this simple but complex roguelite in which we will have to build our "deck" of dice to be able to face our enemies and continue advancing through the dark, scary and dangerous dungeons... The deeper we go into them, the more we realise that what we have gone through is nothing compared to what is to come... A very entertaining, challenging and fun title that you can play completely for free.

