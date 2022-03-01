Gamereactor Norge. Se de nyeste spilltrailerne, pluss ferske intervjuer fra de største spillmessene i verden. Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.

Bloody Hell (Rebeca Let's Play)

It seems that this curious title was recently released and we can enjoy it completely for free on our PC. So, we have given it a try and it turns out that we are an angel (in the shape of a dove) who has been given the task by God himself to kill his eternal archenemy, Satan. So, we will have to improve our combat skills and defeat the demons that protect their leader in order to carry out the important mission that the Creator has entrusted us with. But get your fingers and reflexes ready, because you're going to need them! The title is full of action, enemy attacks and secrets to be discovered.

Gameplay

