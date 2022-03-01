Rhythm Sprout (Rebeca Let's Play)

We've discovered this action game where you progress through the story and face your enemies by following the rhythm. We may have missed the launch of this title, but now that we've tried it, we won't take our eyes off it! We loved its funny and wacky story, its difficulty and the variety of songs and environments we encountered during the filming of this video. So, we can only say that, if you like rhythm games, you have to try this one!