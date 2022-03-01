Frontier Hunter: Erza's Wheel of Fortune (Rebeca Let's Play)

Dansk
As a result of the recent addition of the title to the Epic Games library, we've met Erza, a legendary hunter who became a promising member of the Imperial forces. After a relative peace that lasted two years, we've discovered that new types of unknown monsters are emerging and trying to sabotage us... Who is behind all this? We have no idea, but I'm sure the world's bravest hunter has a plan.