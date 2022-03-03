Norsk
Dansk
Svenska
Suomi
English
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Følg oss
Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Youtube
Discord
Instagram
TikTok
Nyheter
Forspill
Anmeldelser
Artikler
Hardware
Buyer's guide
Komponenter
TV-apparater
Bildskärmar
Bärbara datorer
Stationära datorer
Smartphones och bärbara produkter
Högtalare
Tangentbord
Hörlurar och in-ears
Möss
Smarta hem
Annan kringutrustning
Lifestyle
Guider
Esports
League
CSGO Tournament
Videoer
User TV
Spilltrailere
Filmtrailere
Gameplay
Livestream
Forhåndstitt
Hardware
Intervjuer
Sponsored
Guides
Events
EV Hour
GDC - Game Developers Conference
GC - Gamescom
CES
Gamelab
Summer Events
E3 - Electronic Entertainment Expo
Tokyo Game Show
Esports
Anmeldelser
4K
League
Film
Series
Community
Blogger
Forum
Grupper
Brev
Poll
Konkurranser
Medlemsanmeldelser
Bli medlem
Gamereactor
Videos
Black Myth: Wukong
HQ
Black Myth: Wukong - Eldre Jinchi-kamp
Elder Jinchi ser ut til å bli nok en fantastisk sjefskamp i Black Myth: Wukong.
Publisert 2024-06-18 10:31
Copied!
Copied!
Gameplay
Black Myth: Wukong - Guangzhi-kampen
den 18 juni 2024 klokken 12:07
Black Myth: Wukong - Eldre Jinchi-kamp
den 18 juni 2024 klokken 10:31
Black Myth: Wukong - Gua-kamp med svartbjørn (4K)
den 18 juni 2024 klokken 09:52
Racing Dreams: Prøver ut LeMans Ultimate
den 14 juni 2024 klokken 10:50
Eden's Guardian - Rebeca Let’s Play
den 11 juni 2024 klokken 19:07
6-Sided Stories - Rebeca Let’s Play
den 5 juni 2024 klokken 19:08
Camper Van: Make it Home - Rebeca Let’s Play
den 1 juni 2024 klokken 19:08
Randomice - Rebeca Let’s Play
den 30 mai 2024 klokken 19:09
Clothing Store Simulator - Rebeca Let’s Play
den 29 mai 2024 klokken 19:09
XDefiant (Gameplay) - Escort som Far Cry 6's Libertad
den 29 mai 2024 klokken 13:50
XDefiant (Gameplay) - Domination på Mayday som Cleaners
den 29 mai 2024 klokken 13:46
XDefiant (Gameplay) - Escort på Meltdown som Echelon
den 29 mai 2024 klokken 13:43
Flere
Videoer
Hello Kitty Island Adventure Intervju: Alt om den nye dyrelivssimulatoren til Switch
den 18 juni 2024 klokken 16:45
En dundrende introduksjon til Assassin's Creed Shadows
den 18 juni 2024 klokken 16:02
Vi tar en musikalsk reise til en galakse langt, langt borte
den 18 juni 2024 klokken 15:59
Pausetid for pistasjte!
den 18 juni 2024 klokken 15:58
Velkommen til LA fra Xbox!
den 18 juni 2024 klokken 15:57
David og Ben går på den grønne løperen i forkant av Xbox' store miks på Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
den 18 juni 2024 klokken 15:56
Vi mimrer tilbake til Summer Game Fest og får en forsmak på arrangementsstedet
den 18 juni 2024 klokken 15:54
GRTV News - Life by You Avlyst
den 18 juni 2024 klokken 13:58
House of the Dragon's tredje sesong vil bli filmet senere i år
den 18 juni 2024 klokken 12:58
Black Myth: Wukong - Guangzhi-kampen
den 18 juni 2024 klokken 12:07
Alone in the Dark's utvikler har blitt lagt ned
den 18 juni 2024 klokken 11:06
Uncharted 2 kommer til en kino nær deg!
den 18 juni 2024 klokken 10:50
Flere
Filmtrailere
House of the Dragon Season 2 - Weeks ahead trailer
den 17 juni 2024 klokken 23:43
Those About to Die - Official Trailer
den 15 juni 2024 klokken 19:06
The Instigators - Official Trailer
den 14 juni 2024 klokken 09:49
Watchmen Chapters 1 & 2 - Teaser Trailer
den 14 juni 2024 klokken 09:30
Paddington in Peru - Official Trailer
den 13 juni 2024 klokken 12:12
The Boys - Seasons 1-3 and Gen V Recap
den 13 juni 2024 klokken 11:26
Jönssonligan kommer tillbaka - Officiell Trailer
den 11 juni 2024 klokken 22:30
Arcane - Season 2 Official Teaser
den 11 juni 2024 klokken 20:06
Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - Official Trailer
den 9 juni 2024 klokken 01:11
Borderlands | Exclusive Look
den 8 juni 2024 klokken 13:22
Among Us Animated Series - Title Trailer
den 8 juni 2024 klokken 00:53
Piece by Piece - Official Trailer
den 7 juni 2024 klokken 09:43
Flere
Trailers
Just Dance 2025 - Nintendo Direct June 2024 Trailer
den 18 juni 2024 klokken 17:03
Nintendo Switch Sports - Basketball Update Trailer
den 18 juni 2024 klokken 17:03
Mario & Luigi: Brothership - Announcement Trailer
den 18 juni 2024 klokken 17:01
Donkey Kong Country Returns HD - Announcement Trailer
den 18 juni 2024 klokken 16:59
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - Announcement Trailer
den 18 juni 2024 klokken 16:57
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Nintendo Direct June 2024 Trailer
den 18 juni 2024 klokken 16:52
Super Mario Party Jamboree - Announcement Trailer
den 18 juni 2024 klokken 16:50
Hello Kitty Island Adventure - Nintendo Switch Trailer
den 18 juni 2024 klokken 16:46
Fantasian Neo Dimension - Announcement Trailer
den 18 juni 2024 klokken 16:39
Fairy Tail 2 - Announcement Trailer
den 18 juni 2024 klokken 16:26
Yars Rising - Gameplay Trailer
den 18 juni 2024 klokken 09:27
Forza Horizon 5 - Universal Icons Car Pack
den 17 juni 2024 klokken 23:57
Flere
Events
Phil Spencer inntar scenen på BlizzCon 2023
den 4 november 2023 klokken 14:44
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
den 8 juni 2023 klokken 17:58
We're attending Summer Games Fest
den 8 juni 2023 klokken 17:52
MSIology RTX40-hendelse
den 3 mars 2023 klokken 13:48
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
den 10 mars 2022 klokken 18:27
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
den 9 mars 2022 klokken 17:42
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
den 9 mars 2022 klokken 13:54
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
den 9 mars 2022 klokken 13:08
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
den 9 mars 2022 klokken 12:14
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
den 7 mars 2022 klokken 15:47
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
den 4 mars 2022 klokken 17:30
MWC 2022 - HTC Vive-omvisning og intervju med Shen Ye
den 3 mars 2022 klokken 17:06
Flere