Fantasy Physics Playground - Eternal Strands Gamescom-intervju

Vi tar en prat med spillregissør og medgrunnlegger av Yellow Brick Games om Eternal Strands, studioets spennende debuttittel.
"Hello everyone, I'm Alex here with Gamereactor.We've just been checking out Eternal Strands at Gamescom.I'm here with Fred, the Game Director and Co-Founder of Yellow Brick Games."
"Fred, tell me a little bit about Eternal Strands.We can see the Eternal Strands themselves by the looks of things in the background here.What can people expect from this game?I mean, it's an action-adventure game in a fantasy setting and we're trying to bring physics into the mix."
"So therefore, like, where all the world around you is your weapon.And as you said just then, physics is like the main core aspect of a lot of the mechanics of this game.You can climb pretty much everything, you can destroy pretty much everything, you can freeze pretty much everything."
"And as we saw there, everything in your engine is sort of working on that physics base.So you will collide with stuff rather than just phase through it.How did you sort of settle on that as your USP, if you will, your unique take from Eternal Strands?And was it a lot of effort to make that happen?I mean, trying to bring RPG elements with physics, which is regardless of progression, was a challenge."
"That was a fun challenge to tackle.I must say I've always been fascinated by, like, the physics-based game, like, toy game, digging bridges and stuff.Like, there's something intrinsic that just brings you a joyful play."
"But there's nothing about action and adventure and exploration.So trying to bring that to the mix really set us on a course that I'm glad that we are today, like, with the results.Yes. I think even from playing it just then, and you said there's more mechanics to come from this build, as you said, and growing on from that, you guys also not just have sort of made it a physics game that has a fantasy setting, there's a really strong narrative here."
"Could you talk a bit more about the narrative and the companions that we can meet?Yeah. I mean, we've been working.We had the chance to work with our creative director, Mike Leila, who worked on the Dragon Age franchise."
"So he brought his touch to the mix.I mean, having characters that have deep backgrounds, bonding with them, interacting with them, talking to them, and then, like, you know, growing the relationship with everyone around you."
"Yeah, that's been a very important aspect as well.What I really like as well about Eternal Strands is the art style that you've gone for.You said before that it's got this, like, vibrant colors, but there's also this sort of comic-y, cartoonish element."
"You can explain it better than me.Can you talk a little bit about the art style?We've been trying to look like we love vivid colors and trying to not get people depressed by a world that is grim."
"So we want a world that players want to go back to.So trying to bring that brush, that painterly look, like as you would have in some arcane series or...But also in Zelda, but we're trying to avoid the cartoony aspect."
"Something else that I really, really liked is the massive monsters and the fact that you can climb them, which is another thing on the physics base.But what are your inspirations for the monsters and what's the variety that we'll see of them?I mean, many of us have been inspired by Shadow of the Colossus."
"So, I mean, it's like those impressive beasts, like it brings everything epic.But we're trying to bring, like, constructs, for sure, in the game, but trying also to balance that with what you can see more into a Monster Hunter or something like living creatures, like dragons."
"We have many more to announce, so I won't go into the detail of which type you have, but it's basically living giant creatures and constructs.Those creatures also act sort of as semi-boss fight part puzzler."
"Can you explain a bit about what players can expect in terms of the challenges of not only fighting the boss, but also maybe figuring out a secret to defeating them within that puzzle element?Yeah, because there's two ways to defeat them."
"Yes, you can hurt them until they die, or there's a puzzling aspect where, OK, what's the tricks to upgrade the power, to harness the power from them?And then that's for you to define."
"So that means if you tackle these more and more, eventually, like, your group of them, your characters are going to tell you clues, like, oh, maybe you should try this, and maybe you should try to look at the legs and stuff like that."
"And then eventually you're going to find other ways to harvest and upgrade the power to its max level.As well, you've got not only this magic system, but you've got these three weapons in the game."
"So how do they combine with the magic system, and what use do they have?Yeah, usually we're trying to have steel and magic always into the second-to-second game loop."
"So on one end, you're swinging, your stamina goes down, and then as soon as you're about to be exhausted, then you use your mana with all the powers.And then that's usually, like, you combine all the powers together, you create, like, a bubble of kinetics, and then you fill it with fire, and then you give the final blow with your sword."
"That's kind of the dynamic we're trying to achieve.Fred, thank you so much for your time.I've just got one more question for you.When can people expect to see Eternal Strands, and what can they see it on?It's going to be early 2025."
"So I cannot say the date just yet.And also, yeah, that's it.Fair enough. Thank you very much, Fred.Thank you for your time."
"Thank you."