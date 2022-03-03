Autentisk Dragon Ball - Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Gamescom-intervju

Vi snakket med Jun Furutani, produsent på Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, for å snakke om hvorfor anime-fans og nybegynnere bør være hyped for dette spillet.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to Gamereactor.As you can probably infer by the wonderful backdrop we've got going here, I'm currently in the Dragon Ball Z Sparking Zero booth at Bandai Namco at Gamescom, and I'm currently here with Jun as part of the Spike Chunsoft development team to tell me a little bit more about this game."
"So, first things first, tell me what makes Dragon Ball Sparking Zero so special.Why should Dragon Ball fans be excited about this game?Dragon Ball Sparking Zero series is the successor of the Budokai Tenkaichi series.It's a 3D environment game where you can play your favorite Dragon Ball character and have battle Dragon Ball style."
"And I think that's the main point.Like, you have a very big roster of characters you can choose from and you have all these fighting styles.Not like, for example, you can shoot a Kamehameha."
"You can do ki attacks.You can also, you know, when you get a ki attack, you don't have to dodge it.You can just shoot a Kamehameha back.You know, it's like all this, like, anime fights that you know from the videos, from the comics, all this you can experience by yourself in the game, and that's why Dragon Ball fans should be excited about it."
"And tell me then a little bit about how you went about ensuring you really captured that Dragon Ball power fantasy.You know, I can imagine there's a lot of hurdles you have to get around to make sure that it feels, you know, really authentic to the Dragon Ball experience."
"How did you go about that and making sure this feels like truly, truly authentically Dragon Ball?We created, of course, a very high-speed, high-chase battle tactics like we know it, and we also have this combat mannerist that we know from the anime, like, you know, you punch someone, you kick someone, you appear behind him and keep punching and kicking him, and you have all this, like, ki attacks and stuff like that."
"So we have a battle system that's very, very close to the whole anime feeling, but on top there are certain things like, you know, when Goku just gathers his ki, then the environment changes.You know, the cloud goes down or the grass moves, or if you shoot a very strong Kamehameha and shoot something towards a rock or towards a building, then the building crumbles or the mountain shatters."
"So all these beautiful things that we know from the anime we realised in the game, which is always saying we have a very good Dragon Ball experience.One of the really interesting things that I think makes Dragon Ball Sparking Zero stand out among the fighting space is the sort of evolution mechanic that you have set up where, you know, characters can evolve between the different iterations of them."
"Tell me a bit about why you wanted to incorporate that.So there's a big difference between this game and other fighting games like Dragon Ball Fighters where, you know, all the characters are balanced and you have, like, a very tournament-y, fair way of competing against each other."
"In Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, like, characters that are very strong in the anime are also very strong in the game.Characters that are very weak or struggle a lot while fighting will struggle in the game as well."
"It's not very comparable with other fighting games like Dragon Ball Fighters, but it's more, as mentioned before, a Dragon Ball experience than a balanced fighting game.On the other hand, as you mentioned before, this way of evolving during the fight, it's also very Dragon Ball-y because we know it all, you know, you've got this fight, they're about to lose, and then, bam, they evolve."
"You have someone like Goku who then becomes Super Saiyan and turns the tables, or you have in your team Goten and Trunks and then they fusion and suddenly they're more powerful and you can turn the tables."
"So this is a very dramatic way of fighting that you get instead of a competitive way of fighting.The Dragon Ball fantasy we mentioned a moment ago is something that you're even going to look to implement even further with the way that, essentially, players can create their own fights, fights that may not have happened in the actual anime and that they can actually see for themselves play out here."
"What are you expecting to see from this?Are you expecting some really crazy combinations?Tell me more about that.So in the custom battle, you can create your own battles and I think everybody has this childhood dream of, you know, what would happen in that scenario if there were Goku?Or, you know, what would happen if this is very strong and this is also very strong?To my imagination, the strongest characters would face off, like having this battle that you dreamed of or thought of but you could never have."
"So I'm very excited to see that the players will utilize this and create their dream match-up and so we really hope that the players will enjoy it.So as a final question then, last thing, when Dragon Ball Sparking Zero does make its debut in October, what's something you're really excited for the players to experience for themselves?So we're pretty sure that most people who will buy this will be Dragon Ball fans."
"They all probably have a favorite character so I think that the first thing they should do is, like, try out their favorite character, you know?Becoming their favorite character might be one thing to emerge and, you know, like touch it, see how it feels, you know, like discover how this character works."
"That's one thing, but also if you like the Dragon Ball story arc or there's specific things that you like, maybe you go to the episode battles and, you know, relive this episode and maybe even have a different come-out of a certain battle."
"So in the end, we were all heading to make the best possible Dragon Ball immersive experience so everybody should just, you know, try to experience that part of Dragon Ball that he likes most."
"Well, there you had it.So this has been our Dragon Ball Sparking Zero interview.You obviously will be able to see more about the game on your local Game Retro region soon as it's coming out in October so stay tuned for that."
"Stay tuned for more Gamescom interviews as well.We're here for the next few days so, yeah, don't want to miss out on that.Otherwise, thank you for watching and we'll see you all on the next one.Take care, everyone."